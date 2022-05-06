The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Mexican couple hosted Nazi-themed wedding on Hitler’s anniversary

In photos from the nuptials, the groom is dressed as a Nazi SS officer and the bride is seen sitting on top of a Volkswagen Beetle draped in a Nazi flag.

By CALEB GUEDES-REED/JTA
Published: MAY 6, 2022 05:33

Updated: MAY 6, 2022 05:36
Military personnel paint a monumental Mexican flag at the military clothing and equipment factory El Vergel ahead of Flag Day in Mexico City, Mexico, February 23, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/TOYA SARNO JORDAN)
Military personnel paint a monumental Mexican flag at the military clothing and equipment factory El Vergel ahead of Flag Day in Mexico City, Mexico, February 23, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOYA SARNO JORDAN)

Jewish and antiracism groups in Mexico are raising alarm after a couple married in a Nazi-themed wedding there last week.

The wedding of the couple, who have been identified only by their first names, Fernando and Josefina, took place in Tlaxcala, Mexico, on April 29 — the 77th anniversary of Adolf Hitler and Eva Braun.

In photos from the nuptials, the groom is dressed as a Nazi SS officer and the bride is seen sitting on top of a Volkswagen Beetle that has been painted in a camouflage pattern, draped in a Nazi flag and given a fake license plate with SS bolts.

Fernando, whom Mexican media said is a public official, said the couple chose the Nazi theme because they venerate Hitler.

“I understand that for many people, Hitler represents genocide, racism and violence. People, on the other hand, make judgments without having all of the facts,” the groom told Mexican news outlet Milenio. “Hitler was a vegetarian who rescued his country from famine and returned to his people the lands lost during World War I. His friends and family adored him. We were led to believe that Hitler was a racist, but he came to greet Jesse Owens at the 1936 Olympics.”

Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944 (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The photos have gone viral on social media, prompting condemnation by local authorities and Jewish community leaders.

“Mexican laws prohibit antisemitism,” tweeted the National Council to Prevent Discrimination, a government group known as CONAPRED. “That is why we speak out against this manifestation of intolerance and all forms of discrimination.

Officials with the Latin America division of the Simon Wiesenthal Center had initially criticized the government for not moving more swiftly to condemn the wedding.

Ariel Gelblung, the group’s Latin American director, said in a statement that the wedding was evidence that Mexico should adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism and “incorporate it into its legislation to prevent such hateful behavior.” (Dozens of countries have adopted the IHRA definition, which is controversial because it categorizes some criticism of Israel as antisemitic; countries with the definition in place still experience antisemitism.)

Mexican media have reported additional details about the couple — including that their son Reinhard is named after Reinhard Heydrich, a Nazi general, and their daughter Hanna is named after a woman on Hitler’s team of pilots who was one of the last people to see him alive and remained an admirer her whole life. The couple were civilly married on Hitler and Braun’s anniversary in 2016 and held a religious ceremony this year, telling local media that they would have waited another year had they not been able to book a Catholic mass for April 29.



Tags Nazis mexico diaspora antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
2

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022
3

Lavrov claims Zelensky has Jewish blood 'just like Hitler'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov attends a meeting in Moscow, Russia
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

Bennett to Lavrov: Stop using Holocaust as political battering ram

FOREIGN MINISTER Yair Lapid and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, meet in Moscow last month.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Independence 2022 - Artist List
Independence 2022 - Main Events
Independence 2022 - IAF Flyover
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by