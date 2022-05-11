Victoria to be first Australian State, Territory to ban Nazi symbols

The Victorian government is set to become the first Australian state or territory to ban the public display of the Swastika, the Nazi symbol - Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes said in a Wednesday statement.

"We want to do all we can to stamp out hate and give it no room to grow," Symes said, according to Melbourne 9news.

According to the report, Anti-Defamation Commission chairman Dvir Abramovich has said the move has been much-needed in Victoria.

"I've said it again and again, we have a Nazi swastikas epidemic in this state," he said. "This is a war between good and evil, and we have to win this war."

Displaying Nazi symbol in public will lead to fines of close to $22,000, a year of imprisonment or both - only once the legislation is in effect.

The Victorian government is set to become the first Australia state or territory to ban the public display of the Nazi symbol. Statement from Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes: pic.twitter.com/N4WoVQz5O5 — Benita Kolovos (@benitakolovos) May 10, 2022

"We welcome the announcement that the Victorian government is to criminalize the public display of the Nazi swastika," Zionism Victoria said in a press release.

"Given the significant Holocaust survivor population within the state, and given Victoria prides itself on tolerance, multiculturalism and respect, it is long since time this symbol of hate – a reminder for so many of the horror and pain they and their families endured – should have been placed beyond the realms of acceptable expression," the press release reads.

"We thank the government for its action – the first state in Australia to do so – and express our gratitude to all those who have campaigned for this outcome."