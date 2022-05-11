The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Victoria to be first Australian State, Territory to ban Nazi symbols

"I've said it again and again, we have a Nazi swastikas epidemic in this state," the Anti-Defamation Commission chairman said.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 11, 2022 09:04

Updated: MAY 11, 2022 09:35
An Australian flag is seen hung in a tree burnt by bushfire on the property of farmer Jeff McCole in Buchan, Victoria, Australia (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)
An Australian flag is seen hung in a tree burnt by bushfire on the property of farmer Jeff McCole in Buchan, Victoria, Australia
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY)

The Victorian government is set to become the first Australian state or territory to ban the public display of the Swastika, the Nazi symbol - Attorney-General Jaclyn Symes said in a Wednesday statement.

"We want to do all we can to stamp out hate and give it no room to grow," Symes said, according to Melbourne 9news.

According to the report, Anti-Defamation Commission chairman Dvir Abramovich has said the move has been much-needed in Victoria.

"I've said it again and again, we have a Nazi swastikas epidemic in this state," he said. "This is a war between good and evil, and we have to win this war."

Displaying Nazi symbol in public will lead to fines of close to $22,000, a year of imprisonment or both - only once the legislation is in effect.

"We welcome the announcement that the Victorian government is to criminalize the public display of the Nazi swastika," Zionism Victoria said in a press release. 

"Given the significant Holocaust survivor population within the state, and given Victoria prides itself on tolerance, multiculturalism and respect, it is long since time this symbol of hate – a reminder for so many of the horror and pain they and their families endured – should have been placed beyond the realms of acceptable expression," the press release reads.

"We thank the government for its action – the first state in Australia to do so – and express our gratitude to all those who have campaigned for this outcome."



Tags australia nazi antisemitism
