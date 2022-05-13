Deborah Lipstadt: 'People, orgs. don't take antisemitism seriously'

WASHINGTON – Prof. Deborah Lipstadt, the new envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, participated on Thursday in her first public event since being confirmed by the Senate last month.

In a speech at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, Lipstadt said that “too many people, organizations and institutions do not take antisemitism seriously.”

“They fail to include it in their litany of legitimate prejudices,” she said. “They wonder, 'what is it that Jews are complaining about? After all, they're powerful. They have no reason to complain.' Conversely, too often, when there is an act of antisemitism, those who condemn it cannot bring themselves to focus specifically on this particular prejudice, they condemn antisemitism together with all other acts of prejudice.”

“It's as if antisemitism is not a true outrage and cannot stand alone as something of real concern,” said Lipstadt. She also said that “we must acknowledge that antisemitism does not come from one end of the political spectrum. It is ubiquitous and it is espoused by people who disagree on everything else.”

“This does not mean that all threats are of equal severity,” she continued. “Sometimes the threat from one group might be more severe than that from another. One of the striking features, however, of this ubiquitous nature of antisemitism is irrespective of where it's coming from, it relies on the same template of charges.”

She said that too often, the antisemites use Israel as a foil for their antisemitism.

“They camouflage their antisemitism in attacks on Israel: 'We're not attacking Jews, we're criticizing the sovereign state,' they assure you,” said Lipstadt.

"Let me state something which the United States government has repeatedly affirmed - criticism of Israeli policies is not antisemitism. But when there is an imbalance in the criticism, a failure to see the wrongs of others, and attributing of blame to only one party and the use of double standards, one is compelled to ask what's the basis for this imbalance.”

“When Jews are denied rights that are accorded to every other group, one is compelled to ask why this imbalance? The answer is often self evidence,” Lipstadt said.

She added that in recent months, we have seen antisemitic tropes being utilized “to stir nationalist sentiment, and justify a war.”

“Russia's leaders have repeatedly engaged in egregious Holocaust distortion,” she added. “They justify an invasion with the reprehensible accusation that the Ukrainian leadership [is Nazi sympathizers.]”