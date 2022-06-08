The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jewish man beaten and allegedly called ‘dirty Jew’ in France

Liron Rozenhaft was attacked while campaigning for his wife Audrey Rozenhaft who is running as a candidate for the center-right Republicans party.

By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
Published: JUNE 8, 2022 02:46
Demonstrators gather at the Place de la Republique square, to protest against antisemitism and commemorate the 2012 Toulouse attack against a Jewish school that left three children and an adult dead, in Paris, France March 13, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)
Demonstrators gather at the Place de la Republique square, to protest against antisemitism and commemorate the 2012 Toulouse attack against a Jewish school that left three children and an adult dead, in Paris, France March 13, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER)

A group of men violently assaulted a Jewish man while he was putting up campaign posters for his wife, who is running for a legislative seat in Strasbourg, France, the victim told police.

Initially, two men who approached Liron Rozenhaft, 41, on Thursday called him a “dirty Jew” after reading the name of his wife, Audrey Rozenhaft, on the posters, Le Parisien reported on Friday. She is running as a candidate for the center-right Republicans party in the 1st constituency of Bas-Rhin, which includes the city’s center and multiple outer districts, in elections scheduled for June 23.

Liron Rozenhaft said that the two men pulled down the posters and followed him elsewhere on a scooter. Several other men followed in pursuit. He said he told the men that France “is still a democracy.”

In a Facebook post about the incident, Audrey Rozenhaft wrote that he was left unconscious, and said that authorities have allowed for “an explosion crime and violence” in the area. Rozenhaft was left with minor injuries, including a concussion, according to the Le Parisien.

Strasbourg Mayor Jeanne Barseghian condemned the incident in a statement, writing that “we condone no violence, and when it targets democratic discourse it’s particularly shocking.”

Strasbourg's Grand Rabbi Weill inspects graves desecrated with swastikas in the Jewish cemetery of Herrlisheim (credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER) Strasbourg's Grand Rabbi Weill inspects graves desecrated with swastikas in the Jewish cemetery of Herrlisheim (credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER)

Barseghian did not mention the alleged antisemitic element of the incident. Police are investigating the allegations, she said.



