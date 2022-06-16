The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Father sues California private school over antisemitic discrimination

The plaintiff claims that his daughter was expelled from the Brentwood School after he complained about the new curriculum.

By ALDEN TABAC
Published: JUNE 16, 2022 18:29
Illustrative of the US and California state flags. (photo credit: PXHERE)
Illustrative of the US and California state flags.
(photo credit: PXHERE)

Jerome Eisenberg is suing the Brentwood School on seven counts, including violation of the Unruh Civil Rights Act and breach of contract. The father alleges that his daughter was expelled from the school after he raised concerns about its “discriminatory practices,” according to the official complaint submitted to the Superior Court of the State of California.

The complaint claims that Eisenberg enrolled his daughter, who is identified as J.E., at the Brentwood School because he believed that the elite private school would offer her an education based on the Western values that guided the Eisenberg home. After collecting the nearly $50,000 tuition from parents in 2020, the complaint asserts that the school engaged in a “bait-and-switch,” changing its curriculum from one typical of a classical education to a solely race-based program.

Parents had no say

The new curriculum ran contrary to Brentwood’s enrollment agreement, the complaint argues. In the agreement, a non-discrimination clause stated that the school “does not discriminate on the basis of any of these factors [race, color, national or ethnic origin or ancestry, religion, gender, gender identity or expression, or sexual orientation] in the administration of its education or admissions policies or its financial support, athletics, or other programs.”

Eisenberg contends that, following a racial audit, Brentwood developed and implemented a discriminatory curriculum without parental consent that included studying a chart that accused white students of being racist simply due to the color of their skin. Teachers also supposedly humiliated students publicly if they did not adhere to certain political beliefs.

Michael Riera, head of the Brentwood School, responded to Eisenberg’s concerns about the curriculum by explaining that teachers know better than parents what students should learn since parents' ideas are outdated, the complaint states. 

Antisemitic discrimination

Riera also established affinity groups at the school for “almost every imaginable race and identity [that] existed at Brentwood during this time,” with a Jewish group being the notable exception. When Eisenberg and other parents attempted to form a Jewish group, the complaint maintains that they were “stonewalled” despite meeting the necessary requirements.

In an act of “intentional discrimination,” Riera did not allow the Jewish group to choose its own leaders but, contrary to other affinity groups, personally selected candidates in order to exercise control over the group, according to the complaint.

Eisenberg grew frustrated with the discriminatory policies of the school and purportedly asked that Brentwood put an end to its racially discriminatory behavior and return to its racially neutral ways that were promised in the enrollment agreement and adhered to in his daughter’s first year as a student there. 

In response, Riera threatened to expel J.E. if Eisenberg would not silence himself. Eisenberg cooperated in order to protect his daughter’s future, but Riera revoked the offer for J.E. to attend Brentwood the following year, the complaint alleges.

The father's lawyers argue that “[the] Defendants took these actions as retaliation for Mr. Eisenberg speaking out against Defendants’ discriminatory conduct and policies.”



Tags school California antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Spanish-Israeli team finds mechanism to make blood cancer cells harmless

3D Medical Animation still showing an increase in white blood cells of a person suffering from Leukemia.
2

Mysterious repeating radio signal detected from space - study

Artist’s impression of a fast radio burst (FRB) traveling through space and reaching Earth.
3

Groundbreaking treatment for HIV/AIDS developed by Israeli research team

Staining for engineered cells that secrete the antibody against HIV.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

Alleged Israeli strike disables Damascus International Airport

Significant damage to runways at Damascus International Airport after alleged Israeli strikes targeted the site

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by