Cleveland's 2019 "Officer of the Year" has reportedly fallen under scrutiny by the Cleveland Police Department after it was revealed on Thursday that a Twitter account allegedly connected to him posted a series of racist and antisemitic tweets.

"Let me salute to Hitler the great," read a meme featuring an image of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and tweeted by an account alleged by Canary Mission to be owned by Cleveland Police Ismail Quran. "He said 'I would have killed all the Jews of the world, but I kept some to show the world why I killed them."

SERIOUSLY SCARY! Despite horrifying antisemitic hate speech, Cleveland Police Officer Ismail Quran was rewarded by @CLEpolice with an "Officer of the Year" Award! Do you trust this officer to keep Jews safe? A MUST WATCH VIDEO!@JustinMBibb @216cpc pic.twitter.com/msNZWew601 — Canary Mission (@canarymission) June 16, 2022

According to screenshots shared by NGOs Canary Mission and Stop Antisemitism, the meme was in response to American basketball player Patrick Beverley, who was wishing luck to Israeli and former basketball player Omri Casspi.

"F**K that Jew," allegedly said Quran.

"Jews run the world." Twitter account alleged to belong to Ismail Quran

"Zionists, not Jews" - previous tweets prove otherwise. pic.twitter.com/T7YOG9Y3SU — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 17, 2022

Police investigation

Senior public information officer for the Cleveland Division of Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia told the Cleveland Jewish News on Friday that the issue was being investigated.

“The Division of Police is aware of this matter and it has been referred to the internal affairs unit for investigation,” Ciaccia said to the Cleveland Jewish News.

“The Cleveland Division of Police insists that officers provide the highest levels of professionalism and respect to all citizens,” Ciaccia told Fox 8. “Discrimination of any kind will not be tolerated. “

The Jerusalem Post contacted the Cleveland Police department and the Cleveland mayor's office for further comment but didn't immediately receive a response.

Jeff Follmer, president of the Cleveland police union, noted to Fox 8 that the tweets were "from over a decade ago."

“He is an amazing police officer," Follmer said. "Ismail was 'policeman of the year' in 2019 and assisted in many investigations. He is an asset to the Cleveland community that he serves.”

"Let me salute to Hitler the great." Twitter account alleged to belong to Ismail Quran

Response to antisemitism

"Antisemitism doesn't have an expiration date nor a shelf life — shame on CLE Police Union Pres. Jeff Follmer for praising this Hitler loving bigot and excusing his antisemitism!" said Stop Antisemitism.

"Despite horrifying antisemitic hate speech, Cleveland Police Officer Ismail Quran was rewarded by [Cleveland Police] with an 'Officer of the Year' Award! Do you trust this officer to keep Jews safe?" wrote Canary Mission of their expose.

According to Canary Mission, Quran had harassed Jews repeatedly on social media, such as saying "scumbag yahoodi" (Jew in Arabic) in response to a picture of a man draped in the Israeli flag.

3/ We would love to know how Ismail Quran became a police officer after tweeting antisemitic hatred like "Scumbag Yahoodi [Jew].” @JustinMBibb @clepolice @JenniferCiaccia @ClevelandOPS https://t.co/hSb5tCFqRD pic.twitter.com/IVdgF3uIIv — Canary Mission (@canarymission) June 19, 2022

"Jews run the world," said one post. "Our owner is Jewish!" referring to a favored sports team. In another tweet, it was said that "Jews run everything" including the Oscars.

"Quran was friendly with infamous antisemitic former doctor Lara Kollab, who threatened to give Jews 'the wrong meds,'" claimed Canary Mission. "Quran similarly makes a habit of threatening Jews."

Homophobia and racism

Stop Antisemitism also leveled the charge that Quran was "not only an antisemite but an atrocious homophobe who uses anti-black slurs."

They highlighted screenshots of the account ostensibly connected to Quran, in which he uses homophobic and anti-black slurs.

Cleveland Police officer Ismail Quran is not only an antisemite but an atrocious homophobe who uses anti-Black slurs.Bigots like this belong no where near a police uniform and we urge the Cleveland Police to terminate Quran immediately. pic.twitter.com/qd2UqqnNho — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) June 20, 2022

The social media posts were made from 2013-2015.

The account alleged to belong to Quran was deleted following the expose by Canary Mission.