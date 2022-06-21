The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
'Salute to Hitler the great:' Cleveland 'cop of the year' investigated for antisemitic posts

"[Hitler] said 'I would have killed all the Jews of the world, but I kept some to show the world why I killed them,'" read a meme allegedly posted by a Cleveland police officer.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JUNE 21, 2022 23:31
Adolf Hitler (R) with Commander-in-Chief of the German Army Walther von Brauchitsch, Warsaw, October 1939 (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/RUFFNECK88)
Cleveland's 2019 "Officer of the Year" has reportedly fallen under scrutiny by the Cleveland Police Department after it was revealed on Thursday that a Twitter account allegedly connected to him posted a series of racist and antisemitic tweets.

"Let me salute to Hitler the great," read a meme featuring an image of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and tweeted by an account alleged by Canary Mission to be owned by Cleveland Police Ismail Quran. "He said 'I would have killed all the Jews of the world, but I kept some to show the world why I killed them."

According to screenshots shared by NGOs Canary Mission and Stop Antisemitism, the meme was in response to American basketball player Patrick Beverley, who was wishing luck to Israeli and former basketball player Omri Casspi.

"F**K that Jew," allegedly said Quran. 

"Jews run the world."

Twitter account alleged to belong to Ismail Quran

Police investigation

Senior public information officer for the Cleveland Division of Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia told the Cleveland Jewish News on Friday that the issue was being investigated.

“The Division of Police is aware of this matter and it has been referred to the internal affairs unit for investigation,” Ciaccia said to the Cleveland Jewish News.

“The Cleveland Division of Police insists that officers provide the highest levels of professionalism and respect to all citizens,” Ciaccia told Fox 8. “Discrimination of any kind will not be tolerated. “

The Jerusalem Post contacted the Cleveland Police department and the Cleveland mayor's office for further comment but didn't immediately receive a response.

Jeff Follmer, president of the Cleveland police union, noted to Fox 8 that the tweets were "from over a decade ago." 

“He is an amazing police officer," Follmer said. "Ismail was 'policeman of the year' in 2019 and assisted in many investigations. He is an asset to the Cleveland community that he serves.”

"Let me salute to Hitler the great."

Twitter account alleged to belong to Ismail Quran

Response to antisemitism

"Antisemitism doesn't have an expiration date nor a shelf life — shame on CLE Police Union Pres. Jeff Follmer for praising this Hitler loving bigot and excusing his antisemitism!" said Stop Antisemitism. 

"Despite horrifying antisemitic hate speech, Cleveland Police Officer Ismail Quran was rewarded by [Cleveland Police] with an 'Officer of the Year' Award! Do you trust this officer to keep Jews safe?" wrote Canary Mission of their expose. 

According to Canary Mission, Quran had harassed Jews repeatedly on social media, such as saying "scumbag yahoodi" (Jew in Arabic) in response to a picture of a man draped in the Israeli flag.

"Jews run the world," said one post. "Our owner is Jewish!" referring to a favored sports team. In another tweet, it was said that "Jews run everything" including the Oscars.

"Quran was friendly with infamous antisemitic former doctor Lara Kollab, who threatened to give Jews 'the wrong meds,'" claimed Canary Mission. "Quran similarly makes a habit of threatening Jews."

Homophobia and racism

Stop Antisemitism also leveled the charge that Quran was "not only an antisemite but an atrocious homophobe who uses anti-black slurs."

They highlighted screenshots of the account ostensibly connected to Quran, in which he uses homophobic and anti-black slurs. 

The social media posts were made from 2013-2015.

The account alleged to belong to Quran was deleted following the expose by Canary Mission.

Last Sunday, The Jerusalem Post reported that a former assistant police chief in the city of Kent, Washington,  was disciplined for having a Nazi symbol on his door and making Holocaust jokes.
According to local media, Derek Kammerzell will be paid over $1.5 million by the municipality in order to resign.
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


