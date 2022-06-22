The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Germany's president censures antisemitism during major art show

Exhibits at this year's documenta fifteen art show include a pig labeled "Mossad" and an Orthodox Jew labeled "SS."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 22, 2022 05:20
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier attends a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, April 8, 2022. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS. (photo credit: Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS.)
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier attends a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, April 8, 2022. Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS.
(photo credit: Lehtikuva/Markku Ulander via REUTERS.)

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has urged the organizers of this year's documenta fifteen art show to do more to stop the antisemitism allegations surrounding the high-profile event.

Steinmeier said on Saturday at the show opening that "there are limits” to what artists can do when they address political issues. The show, which runs every five years in the German city of Kassel, a sleepy town turned center of the art world every five years,  is considered a major event in the international art calendar. It is curated this year by the Indonesian group Ruangrupa, who reportedly invited organizations from developing countries who support a boycott of Israel. Exhibits included a pig labeled “Mossad” and an Orthodox Jew labeled “SS.” 

A German and an Israeli flag are pictured in front of the warship ''Atzmaut'' (Independence, in Hebrew), built by a German company ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), during a handover ceremony, in Kiel, Germany July 27, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER) A German and an Israeli flag are pictured in front of the warship ''Atzmaut'' (Independence, in Hebrew), built by a German company ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), during a handover ceremony, in Kiel, Germany July 27, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER)

A common theme of the show's exhibits reportedly address issues of colonialism. 

World Jewish Congress reaction 

In a letter on Tuesday, World Jewish Congress Executive Vice President Maram Stern thanked Steinmeier for calling on the organizers of the art event to recognize the existence of the State of Israel is non-negotiable, and that a boycott of the Jewish state is essentially denying its right to exist.

"Your words will be heard by the Jewish community worldwide."

Maram Stern, World Jewish Congress Executive Vice President

“I thank you for your groundbreaking words that a boycott of Israel would be tantamount to a denial of the existence of the Jewish state," Stern said. "You emphasized that the systematic exclusion of ‘independent Jews from Israel’ is a ‘strategy of exclusion and stigmatization’ that ‘cannot be separated from hostility towards Jews.’ … 

 “Your words will be heard by the Jewish community worldwide, in Germany, Israel and beyond. I trust that the course you have set with this speech will set the tone, not only for Germany and the world of art and culture, but also for the international community.”

An estimated 1 million people are expected to visit the documenta fifteen, which operates for 100 days.

Antisemitism on the rise in Germany 

The German government’s annual report on developments in extremism noted a nearly 29% increase in antisemitic crimes in 2021 over the previous year.



Tags germany world jewish congress antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Long COVID may be behind mysterious child hepatitis - study

Hepatitis A virus (HVA) causes acute inflammation of the liver and is the most common of all forms of viral hepatitis
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

North Korea reports unidentified disease outbreak alongside COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022.
4

Israel warns Assad, will bomb palaces if Iran operations continue -report

Aviv Kochavi (L) and Bashar Assad (R)
5

New rapid test measures immunity to COVID-19

3D print of HIV surface protein gp120. An antibody also is attached at the top (green and blue). When antibodies stick to viruses, they may prevent or limit infection of host cells.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by