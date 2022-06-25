The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Two officers stabbed outside Tunisian synagogue

It is not clear whether anyone was in the synagogue at the time of the attack, AFP reported.

By CALEB GUEDES-REED/JTA
Published: JUNE 25, 2022 05:55
The Grand Synagogue in Tunis, Tunisia (photo credit: Maherdz/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
The Grand Synagogue in Tunis, Tunisia
(photo credit: Maherdz/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Two policemen standing guard at the Grand Synagogue in the center of the Tunisian capital of Tunis were stabbed on Thursday. 

It is not clear whether anyone was in the synagogue at the time of the attack, AFP reported.

The suspect, who was imprisoned in 2021 over a terrorism case and has since been released, wounded the officers but was overpowered. 

Interior ministry spokesman Fakher Bouzghaya told AFP that an investigation was underway. 

While the country’s current Jewish population is estimated at around a thousand, Tunisia once had a booming Jewish community of around 100,000. The population started dwindling after the nation won independence from France in 1956 and state-tolerated violence against Jews proliferated following Israel’s victory over its neighbors in the 1967 Six-Day War.

The interior of the Grand Synagogue in Tunis, Tunisia (credit: IssamBarhoumi/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)The interior of the Grand Synagogue in Tunis, Tunisia (credit: IssamBarhoumi/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Prior attack

The African country also hosts an annual pilgrimage to El Ghriba Synagogue in Riadh, a centuries-old synagogue in an island town where thousands of Jews once lived. Al-Qaeda terrorists set off an explosion outside the El Ghriba Synagogue in 2002, killing 20 people, including 14 German tourists.



Tags synagogue diaspora jews diaspora Attack
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Five planets align perfectly, visible until end of June

The solar system.
2

Israel's Knesset to disband, Lapid to become prime minister

WHO WILL greet Biden? Naftali Bennett, Yair Lapid or Benjamin Netanyahu?
3

COVID-19 in Israel: 10,700 new daily cases, 180 in serious condition

Israeli student receiving her negative COVID-19 results ahead of the first day of school, August 31, 2021.
4

North Korea reports unidentified disease outbreak alongside COVID-19

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks at a politburo meeting of the Worker's Party on the country's coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak response in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 21, 2022.
5

Ukraine issues postal stamps of tractor towing away Russian tank

A soldier takes a photograph of his comrade as he poses beside a destroyed Russian tank and armoured vehicles, amid Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Bucha, in Kyiv region

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by