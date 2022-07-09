The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Mayor of Venice, Florida told to 'kill himself' in antisemitic email - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 9, 2022 05:32
The downtown skyline of Miami, Florida November 5, 2015 (photo credit: REUTERS/JOE SKIPPER)
(photo credit: REUTERS/JOE SKIPPER)

Ron Feinsod, the mayor of Venice, Florida, received an email that told him to "kill himself," in an antisemitic message that he received a week ago, according to a report by the Venice Gondolier.

Feinsod, who is Jewish, received numerous slurs and a statement that Jews should leave Florida and the rest of the country.

In reaction to the incident, the mayor described the situation as "upsetting" and that he is "of the Jewish faith. Our country fought in World War II against what we are now fighting for in our own country, which is hate.”

Police have been investigating the incident, though the Venice Police Chief stated that there was no direct threat in the letter, according to World Israel News.

"Our country fought in World War II against what we are now fighting for in our own country, which is hate.”

Ron Feinsod

Not the first antisemitic incident in Florida

A different antisemitic incident in Florida this week saw a home in the southern part of the state vandalized with swastikas and racist slurs spray-painted on the home's garage door and on a Ukrainian flag hanging outside of the house.

The flag of Ukraine hangs and flies, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, outside a shop near the service road of the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx borough of New York City, US, May 16, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON) The flag of Ukraine hangs and flies, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, outside a shop near the service road of the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx borough of New York City, US, May 16, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

Local 10 News said that the swastikas were sprayed by a man with an SUV. The man also spray painted a symbol associated with "Azov," a volunteer unit of Ukraine’s National Guard that’s been criticized for embracing neo-Nazi ideals.



