Ron Feinsod, the mayor of Venice, Florida, received an email that told him to "kill himself," in an antisemitic message that he received a week ago, according to a report by the Venice Gondolier.

Feinsod, who is Jewish, received numerous slurs and a statement that Jews should leave Florida and the rest of the country.

In reaction to the incident, the mayor described the situation as "upsetting" and that he is "of the Jewish faith. Our country fought in World War II against what we are now fighting for in our own country, which is hate.”

var _isHostNameDev_body1 = window.location.hostname == "devdesktopcore.jpost.com";var _isHostNameStg_body1 = window.location.hostname == "stgdesktopcore.jpost.com";if(_isHostNameDev_body1 || _isHostNameStg_body1){console.log("Body1. HostName isDev or isStg");if(catID == 2){cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}}else{console.log("Body1. Production");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b'}).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY. CatId is:"+catID);var _isHostNameDev_body2 = window.location.hostname == "devdesktopcore.jpost.com";var _isHostNameStg_body2 = window.location.hostname == "stgdesktopcore.jpost.com";if(_isHostNameDev_body2 || _isHostNameStg_body2){console.log("Body2. HostName isDev or isStg");if(catID == 69){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }}else{console.log("Body2. Production");if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }}

Police have been investigating the incident, though the Venice Police Chief stated that there was no direct threat in the letter, according to World Israel News.

"Our country fought in World War II against what we are now fighting for in our own country, which is hate.” Ron Feinsod

Not the first antisemitic incident in Florida

A different antisemitic incident in Florida this week saw a home in the southern part of the state vandalized with swastikas and racist slurs spray-painted on the home's garage door and on a Ukrainian flag hanging outside of the house.

The flag of Ukraine hangs and flies, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, outside a shop near the service road of the Major Deegan Expressway in the Bronx borough of New York City, US, May 16, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

Local 10 News said that the swastikas were sprayed by a man with an SUV. The man also spray painted a symbol associated with "Azov," a volunteer unit of Ukraine’s National Guard that’s been criticized for embracing neo-Nazi ideals.