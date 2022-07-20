The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Nazi memorabilia sold on New Zealand sales website

Trade Me has policies against certain types of Nazi products being listed on the website.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 20, 2022 02:19
A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

New Zealand's private sales website Trade Me featured dozens of listings on Monday for Nazi memorabilia, according to a report by Stuff.

The listings, many of which were still listed on Trade Me on Tuesday, included portraits of Hitler and documents and stamps featuring Nazi and Third Reich symbols.

While owning and selling Nazi memorabilia is not illegal in New Zealand, the policy of Trade Me is supposedly that such items are not permitted to be listed on the website.

Among other things, the Banned and Restricted Items section explicitly prohibits listing historical Nazi-related items and any items made after 1933 that bear images of swastikas.

Antisemitism in New Zealand

Czech calendar depicting Nazi leaders (credit: screenshot)Czech calendar depicting Nazi leaders (credit: screenshot)

President of the Zionist Federation of New Zealand Rob Berg told Stuff that the items being sold on Trade me were a wake-up call about how relevant the issue of antisemitism is.

Berg did not urge for censorship however since he believes that the correct way to fight antisemitism is with education.

"Trade Me has a zero tolerance policy for items that promote or glorify hateful or intolerant ideologies."

Head of Trust and Safety Lisa Kerr

However, Kerr went on to say that the company understands "that these items aren't for everyone, but they can be legally bought and sold in New Zealand, and we don't believe it's our place to make that decision for Kiwis."



Tags Nazis new zealand antisemitism sales
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Khamenei adviser says Tehran 'capable of building nuclear bomb'

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei attends a meeting via video conference with people from East Azarbaijan in Tehran, Iran, February 17, 2022.
2

Greek Orthodox Jerusalem Patriarch warns Biden of 'extremist Jewish' threat

Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III leads the "Washing of the Feet" ceremony on Easter Holy Week in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, April 21, 2022.
3

Biden visits east Jerusalem without Israeli flag on limousine

Screenshots from Israel Police video showing that an Israeli flag on Biden's vehicle was replaced with an American flag when entering east Jerusalem
4

Biden departs Israel for Saudi Arabia

Final preparations before the departurel of US President Joe Biden, at the Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, July 15, 2022.
5

President Biden is plagued by ageism in the media - analysis

US President Joe Biden attends the Quad leaders’ summit, in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by