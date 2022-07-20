Nazi memorabilia sold on New Zealand sales website

New Zealand's private sales website Trade Me featured dozens of listings on Monday for Nazi memorabilia, according to a report by Stuff.

The listings, many of which were still listed on Trade Me on Tuesday, included portraits of Hitler and documents and stamps featuring Nazi and Third Reich symbols.

While owning and selling Nazi memorabilia is not illegal in New Zealand, the policy of Trade Me is supposedly that such items are not permitted to be listed on the website.

Among other things, the Banned and Restricted Items section explicitly prohibits listing historical Nazi-related items and any items made after 1933 that bear images of swastikas.

Antisemitism in New Zealand

Czech calendar depicting Nazi leaders (credit: screenshot)

President of the Zionist Federation of New Zealand Rob Berg told Stuff that the items being sold on Trade me were a wake-up call about how relevant the issue of antisemitism is.

Berg did not urge for censorship however since he believes that the correct way to fight antisemitism is with education.

"Trade Me has a zero tolerance policy for items that promote or glorify hateful or intolerant ideologies." Head of Trust and Safety Lisa Kerr

However, Kerr went on to say that the company understands "that these items aren't for everyone, but they can be legally bought and sold in New Zealand, and we don't believe it's our place to make that decision for Kiwis."