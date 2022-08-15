The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Spanish band writes 'Free Palestine,' vandalizes Israeli flag in music festival

Spanish band Tribade defaced an Israeli flag at the Sziget Festival in Hungary last night writing "Free Palestine," and "Israel doesn't exist" on it.

By SARAH BEN-NUN
Published: AUGUST 15, 2022 22:39
Festivalgoers attend the Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, August 11, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO)
Festivalgoers attend the Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, August 11, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO)

A Spanish rap band called Tribade defaced an Israeli flag at the Sziget Festival, or the Island of Freedom, in Hungary, writing "Free Palestine," and "Israel doesn't exist," along with a profane message and a drawing of male genitalia.  

Tamir Wertzberger, foreign affairs director at the Action and Protection League (APL), a pan-European antisemitism watchdog originally founded in Hungary, tweeted that the members of the band "snuck" into the area where Israeli attendees were staying to vandalize the flag.

Footage of the Tribade, a Barcelona-based rap band, per its website, vandalizing the flag was posted by the band itself, according to screen records obtained after it was posted to the band's Instagram Stories, which automatically delete 24 hours after being posted.

Festivalgoers attend the Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, August 11, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO) Festivalgoers attend the Sziget music festival on an island in the Danube River in Budapest, Hungary, August 11, 2019. (credit: REUTERS/BERNADETT SZABO)

A caption to the video reads, "tribade no falla a su palabra," (Tribade does not go back on his word.) The song playing in the video is "Caiga la Noche," which lists Tribade as one of the artists, along with Marinah, a Spanish singer that was once part of a popular band, and Sombra Alor. 

Wertzberg said that his organization is working with Hungarian authorities on the incident. 

The screen capture of the story was recorded by, among others, the "Jews of NY" blog on Instagram. The blog, according to its profile, was founded by Yoav Davis, the CEO of Davis Media, a New York-based digital media agency. The agency backs the blog. 

"I’ve always been interested in seeing how Jews are portrayed, how we can keep our Jewish identity alive," Davis told The Jerusalem Post in an interview back in March

Israeli media picked up on the incident, including Israel Hayom's entertainment reporter Eran Swissa and Mako.

Israeli state-run antisemitism watchdog the Coordination Forum for Countering Antisemitism (CFCA), which is run in cooperation with the Diaspora Ministry, posted the N12 article on its site. 

The Sziget festival ran from Wednesday, August 10 to Monday, August 15, with hundreds of popular artists performing over the five-day extravaganza, which, according to Hungarian media, welcomed 95,000 visitors on its first day alone. Tribade took the stage on Sunday night. 

The Jerusalem Post reached out to Sziget and Tribade for comment. 



