Killer of Orthodox Jewish man identified, remains at-large

DC Police have identified the shooter in Aryeh Wolf’s murder earlier this August and are requesting assistance in tracking the killer down, police said on Monday.

Avery Miller, 27, is wanted on a first-degree murder charge for shooting Wolf – a 25-year-old Orthodox Jewish man from Baltimore who leaves behind a wife and 6-month-old baby.

MPD seeks assistance in locating 27-year-old Avery Miler, of SE, DC. He is currently wanted in connection to a Homicide that occurred on 8/10/22 in the 5100 blk of Call Pl, SE.Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 Release: https://t.co/lea94YwjOP pic.twitter.com/hpQvDlHEwL — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 22, 2022

“At approximately 3:41 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” the police statement read.

Breaking - DC police are searching for the man pictured below left in connection to the murder of a Jewish man - Aryeh Wolf, 25 of Baltimore (pic right)The suspect approached Aryeh yesterday as he was working & shot himWolf tragically leaves behind a wife and 6 month old baby pic.twitter.com/QOTe4sB44g — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) August 11, 2022

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Rise in antisemitic attacks

The murder of Aryeh Wolf is the latest in a string of anti-semitic assaults. A Jewish woman in her 40s was choked at a New York City subway station in early August – around the same time as Wolf’s murder – and another Jewish subway commuter was punched in the face and told by his attacker that he would shoot him if he had a gun.