The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Killer of Orthodox Jewish man identified, remains at-large

Avery Miller, 27, is wanted on a first-degree murder charge for shooting Wolf – a 25-year-old Orthodox Jewish man from Baltimore.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 25, 2022 00:15
US Capitol Police officer patrols around the US Capitol in Washington, DC (photo credit: REUTERS)
US Capitol Police officer patrols around the US Capitol in Washington, DC
(photo credit: REUTERS)

DC Police have identified the shooter in Aryeh Wolf’s murder earlier this August and are requesting assistance in tracking the killer down, police said on Monday.

Avery Miller, 27, is wanted on a first-degree murder charge for shooting Wolf – a 25-year-old Orthodox Jewish man from Baltimore who leaves behind a wife and 6-month-old baby. 

“At approximately 3:41 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound,” the police statement read. 

The motive for the shooting remains unclear.

Rise in antisemitic attacks

The murder of Aryeh Wolf is the latest in a string of anti-semitic assaults. A Jewish woman in her 40s was choked at a New York City subway station in early August – around the same time as Wolf’s murder – and another Jewish subway commuter was punched in the face and told by his attacker that he would shoot him if he had a gun. 



Tags American Jewry murder diaspora antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
4

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
5

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by