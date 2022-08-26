Las Vegas man arrested for antisemitic threats on Twitter

Las Vegas Police arrested local man Andrew Gorrelick, 48, last week after police discovered his Twitter account – and the over 40 tweets that specifically mentioned killing Jews, local media reports.

Police said that the suspect tweeted threats that he was going to kill Jewish people 44 times and also threatened the assassination of several prominent US Government officials, including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines.

Las Vegas police have arrested Andrew Gorrelick after he threatened to murder all Jewish people on Twitter.Gorrelick was previously arrested on stalking charges after sending hundreds of texts including - "I'm hunting you. I'm thirsty for Jew blood" (continued) pic.twitter.com/zKNQQURXeg — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) August 25, 2022

“Rounding them up and killing them all now I will never rest until they are all dead” and “Kill all Jews now” were among Gorrelick’s threats, according to the report.

8News Now Las Vegas also reported that Las Vegas Police informed Twitter about the violent antisemitic threats immediately upon his arrest, adding that Twitter had not suspended the account right away.

8News Now added that Twitter eventually suspended the account after they reached out to company representatives regarding Gorrelick’s then-active Twitter account.

“The account referenced was permanently suspended for multiple violations of our hateful conduct policy,” A spokesperson for Twitter said.

Antisemitism on Twitter

Popular social media platforms such as Twitter have become hubs for antisemitic content, as individuals can communicate freely and anonymously across the internet.

In July, Anne Frank trended on Twitter as users on the social media platform debated whether the Holocaust victim was a beneficiary of 'white privilege,' advantages that society supposedly bestows on those who are racially white. "Anne Frank had white privilege," said one Twitter user. "Bad things happen to people with white privilege also but don't tell the whites that."