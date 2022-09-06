The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Italy's Juventas, Inter Milan soccer club fans make antisemitic chants

The fans of Inter Milan were shown on video chanting "the champions of Italy are Jews" at the stadium before the game began. Fans of the Italian Juventus soccer club also chanted antisemitic remarks.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 18:33
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Inter Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 3, 2022 General view inside the stadium before the match. (photo credit: DANIELE MASCOLO / REUTERS)
Soccer Football - Serie A - AC Milan v Inter Milan - San Siro, Milan, Italy - September 3, 2022 General view inside the stadium before the match.
(photo credit: DANIELE MASCOLO / REUTERS)

The Italian Football Federation has launched an investigation following the antisemitic chanting of fans of Inter Milan and Juventus soccer teams over the weekend, AFP reported.

The fans of Inter Milan were shown on video chanting "the champions of Italy are Jews" at the stadium before the game began, calling their rivals Jews. The AC Milan Twitter account criticized the chanting, remarking "such a shame."

Inter Milan also criticized the chanting. 

"We have been Brothers of the World since 1908. It is a commitment we have always made. It is in our history, it is who we are," Inter Milan tweeted, along with the hashtag #NoToDiscrimination.

This took place during the Milan Derby, also known as the Derby della Madonnina or Derby di Milano, which is a match between Inter Milan and AC Milan, the two biggest Milanese soccer teams.

This game also saw incidents of violence occur, with supporters of Inter Milan and AC Milan clashing in the San Siro stadium, according to AFP.

AC Milan won the derby 3-2.

Juventus soccer fans make antisemitic comments too

Fans of the Italian Juventus soccer club also took part in antisemitic chanting the same day, shouting "the Viola aren't Italians, they're a pack of Jews" during their game at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, AFP reported.

The Italian soccer world has long been struggling with the problem of racism in its stadiums. Players of color are booed continuously by the rival team fans, and antisemitic banners have often appeared on the terraces

In 2019, certain Juventus soccer fans promised to shout racist slogans if they weren't given free tickets.

Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.



Tags soccer italy football antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
4

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
5

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by