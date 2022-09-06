Italy's Juventas, Inter Milan soccer club fans make antisemitic chants

The Italian Football Federation has launched an investigation following the antisemitic chanting of fans of Inter Milan and Juventus soccer teams over the weekend, AFP reported.

The fans of Inter Milan were shown on video chanting "the champions of Italy are Jews" at the stadium before the game began, calling their rivals Jews. The AC Milan Twitter account criticized the chanting, remarking "such a shame."

Inter Milan also criticized the chanting.

"We have been Brothers of the World since 1908. It is a commitment we have always made. It is in our history, it is who we are," Inter Milan tweeted, along with the hashtag #NoToDiscrimination.

We have been Brothers of the World since 1908. It is a commitment we have always made. It is in our history, it is who we are.Brothers Universally United #NoToDiscrimination pic.twitter.com/6YDw89izUB — Inter (@Inter_en) September 5, 2022

This took place during the Milan Derby, also known as the Derby della Madonnina or Derby di Milano, which is a match between Inter Milan and AC Milan, the two biggest Milanese soccer teams.

This game also saw incidents of violence occur, with supporters of Inter Milan and AC Milan clashing in the San Siro stadium, according to AFP.

AC Milan won the derby 3-2.

Juventus soccer fans make antisemitic comments too

Fans of the Italian Juventus soccer club also took part in antisemitic chanting the same day, shouting "the Viola aren't Italians, they're a pack of Jews" during their game at the Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence, AFP reported.

The Italian soccer world has long been struggling with the problem of racism in its stadiums. Players of color are booed continuously by the rival team fans, and antisemitic banners have often appeared on the terraces.

In 2019, certain Juventus soccer fans promised to shout racist slogans if they weren't given free tickets.

Rossella Tercatin contributed to this report.