Candian politician found guilty of hate speech against Jews

Travis Parton, the former leader of the Canadian Nationalist Party in Saskatchewan, has been convicted of hate speech against Jews, according to a Wednesday report from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC).

A Canadian local court has convicted Parton of hate speech, following a video of him claiming that there is a "black sheep" or "Parasitic tribe" that controls the media and Canada's central bank.

In the video, he also said that "what we need to do, perhaps more than anything, is remove these people once and for all from our country."

The prosecution is asking for a one-year jail sentence according to the CBC.

Parton and the law

Parton has been having trouble with the law for the last few years, after he was found guilty of assault against two women, he was sentenced to a year and a half in prison, and served just a year before being released.

Canadian flag (credit: PIXABAY)

The Canadian Nationalist Party dissolved earlier this year after failing to maintain an active party membership of at least 250.