Neo-Nazi group held march in Maine - report

A Neo-Nazi group called the Nationalist Social Club 131 (NSC-131) held a march in Lewiston, the second-largest city in Maine, on Sunday according to News Center Maine (WCSH).

The ADL categorizes the NSC-131 as a neo-Nazi group with small, autonomous regional chapters around the country.

According to the ADL, members of the group "consider themselves soldiers fighting a war against a hostile, Jewish-controlled system that is deliberately plotting the extinction of the white race."

Lewiston Muslim Community

Lewiston is home to a Somali Muslim refugee community, with some in the city viewing the march as a clear hostile message to them, according to the WCSH.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, has condemned the Neo-Nazi March, stating: "We condemn this hateful display intended to intimidate the immigrant community of Lewiston and stand in solidarity with all those targeted by this white supremacist hate.”

CAIR National Communications Coordinator Ismail Allison said that “all Americans must come together to strongly repudiate white supremacy and all other forms of racial and ethnic of bigotry.”

He added that CAIR and the American Muslim community stand in solidarity with all those challenging antisemitism, systemic anti-Black racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, white supremacy, and all other forms of bigotry.