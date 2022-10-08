The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Neo-Nazi group held march in Maine - report

Neo-Nazi group Nationalist Social Club 131 held a march in Lewiston Maine, drawing condemnations from local leaders and the Muslim community.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 8, 2022 03:40

Updated: OCTOBER 8, 2022 03:41
Kennedy Park, Lewiston, Maine (photo credit: Kenneth C. Zirkel/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Kennedy Park, Lewiston, Maine
(photo credit: Kenneth C. Zirkel/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

A Neo-Nazi group called the Nationalist Social Club 131 (NSC-131) held a march in Lewiston, the second-largest city in Maine, on Sunday according to News Center Maine (WCSH). 

The ADL categorizes the NSC-131 as a neo-Nazi group with small, autonomous regional chapters around the country.

According to the ADL, members of the group "consider themselves soldiers fighting a war against a hostile, Jewish-controlled system that is deliberately plotting the extinction of the white race."

Lewiston Muslim Community

Lewiston is home to a Somali Muslim refugee community, with some in the city viewing the march as a clear hostile message to them, according to the WCSH.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), a Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, has condemned the Neo-Nazi March, stating: "We condemn this hateful display intended to intimidate the immigrant community of Lewiston and stand in solidarity with all those targeted by this white supremacist hate.”

CAIR National Communications Coordinator Ismail Allison said that “all Americans must come together to strongly repudiate white supremacy and all other forms of racial and ethnic of bigotry.”

He added that CAIR and the American Muslim community stand in solidarity with all those challenging antisemitism, systemic anti-Black racism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, white supremacy, and all other forms of bigotry.



Tags adl Islamophobia neo-nazi far-right antisemitism usa New England
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Hercules statue, approximately 2,000 years old, discovered in northern Greece

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
4

'Death to the dictator!' Protests spread at universities across Iran

A man gestures during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022.
5

Who was Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked Iran protests?

An undated picture obtained from social media shows Mahsa Amini.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by