Kanye West shouts out Jewish people in now-deleted Instagram rant posts

The rapper's social media posts were published the day after he spoke about the Abraham Accords with FOX host Tucker Carlson.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: OCTOBER 8, 2022 03:57

Updated: OCTOBER 8, 2022 04:01
Kanye West accepts the Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles (photo credit: REUTERS)
Kanye West accepts the Video Vanguard Award at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Rapper Kanye West posted a screenshot of a conversation he had with another individual which the rapper calls out Jewish people within a series of Instagram posts on Friday. The rapper has since deleted most of the posts.

"Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me," he says.

West, who now goes by the pseudonym 'Ye,' also wrote for the caption of the photo: "Jesus is Jew." The context behind the posts is unclear.

The post was shared for his 18 million followers to see. In the captions of some of the other photos he posted in his rant, he makes multiple mentions of God and Jesus while in the content of the texts, he has included a lot of profanity.

What were the reactions to the posts?

Many had confused reactions to the rapper's post.

Kanye West performs at Ramat Gan Stadium (credit: YOSSI MAMIA)Kanye West performs at Ramat Gan Stadium (credit: YOSSI MAMIA)

Zionist Instagram account @blackandjewishunity asked West: "Big bro. Please clarify what this is."

"Please delete this. For the sake of protecting your Jewish friends from the ever-growing antisemitism in the world," asked Lizzy Savestsky. 

"Please leave the Jewish Community out of all this," another user said. Many also commented accusing the rapper of antisemitism. 

Other recent statements about Jews and Israel by Kanye West

This is not the only recent statement that the rapper has made about Israel and Jews. The night before he made the social media posts, West appeared in a segment alongside FOX host Tucker Carlson, where he claimed the Abraham Accords was signed "to make money" for the Kushner family's role in the Trump administration.

West's comments about Jared Kushner, who is Jewish, have echoed a common antisemitic stereotype that claims Jewish people are greedy.

"The behavior exhibited this week by @kanyewest is deeply troubling, dangerous, and antisemitic, period," said the Anti-Defamation League. "There is no excuse for his propagating of white supremacist slogans and classic #antisemitism about Jewish power, especially with the platform he has."

Jerusalem Post Staff has contributed to this report.



