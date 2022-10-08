The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Newspaper boxes vandalized in Queens, NY with swastikas

Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal is the first elected official in Queens to publicly condemn this antisemitic vandalism on the newspaper boxes.

By NOA ROSEN
Published: OCTOBER 8, 2022 23:29
Swastika on a wall (illustrative) (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Swastika on a wall (illustrative)
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

Newspaper racks that contained Jewish publications were vandalized with swastikas over Yom Kippur in Queens, New York.

Assemblymember Daniel Rosenthal took to Twitter to respond to the vandalism saying, "We must be able to feel safe in our neighborhoods. We must do more. The continued rise of antisemitism is unsustainable and unacceptable."

"No one was physically harmed, but people are really emotionally upset," Rosenthal told the Queens Chronicle in an interview. "At this point, they're fed up and they want to see just more action and more responsiveness."

Deputy Inspector Kevin Chan, commanding officer of the 107th Precinct told the Chronicle that "On an average Wednesday, it would be a very crowded area. Whoever did this knew that people would be in synagogue that day and the Jewish businesses wouldn't be open."

Emergency personnel respond at the scene where NYPD officers were shot while responding to a domestic violence call in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City, US, January 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/LLOYD MITCHELL)Emergency personnel respond at the scene where NYPD officers were shot while responding to a domestic violence call in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City, US, January 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/LLOYD MITCHELL)

Several Queens elected officials condemn the incident

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards tweeted as well about the incident saying, "Your act of hate and weakness will do nothing to intimidate our borough. You fail. All it will do is bring us closer together as we uplift and support Queens' proud Jewish community, especially after the holy holidays."

"I am shocked and outraged over this disgusting vandalism and I condemn it," Congresswoman Grace Meng, Co-Chair of the House Bipartisan Task Force for Combating Antisemitism, said in a statement. "This antisemitism is completely unacceptable, especially during Yom Kippur, which is the holiest day of the year in the Jewish faith.

"Hate will never be tolerated in Queens. There is no place for it in our borough or anywhere in our society and we must all denounce these despicable acts whenever and wherever they occur."

The local police are investigating the incident and the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force has been notified, according to multiple sources.



