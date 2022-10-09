Flyers stating "Zionists F*** off. Save Sheikh Jarrah. Free Palestine" were spotted throughout the George Washington University campus on Friday in the latest incident of anti-Zionism at US college campuses.

“The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington is appalled by the antisemitic flyers found on George Washington University’s campus this week," said Gil Preuss, the organization's CEO. "This hateful language is extremely harmful to GW’s Jewish students and the Jewish community at large, particularly on the heels of Yom Kippur and the upcoming holiday of Sukkot."

The posters around the campus have been taken down, the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington stated, but the organization also stated that they're in "close contact with [their] security team and our partners at GWU Hillel to keep [their] community safe.”

"This hateful language is extremely harmful to GW’s Jewish students and the Jewish community at large, particularly on the heels of Yom Kippur and the upcoming holiday of Sukkot." Jewish Federation of Greater Washington

Response by StopAntisemitism

The non-profit organization StopAntisemitism criticized the university in response to the incident, tweeting: "GW - rated amongst the bottom of schools perceived safe for Jewish students in our new report - claims incidents like these are 'handled.'”

The organization also created a Twitter thread - which can be seen below - documenting antisemitic incidences at the university campus over the past few years.

In our inaugural 'Antisemitism on College & University Campuses' Report - Jewish students at @GWtweets stated:- DEI (led by @clbesq27) does not take their safety seriously - students are growing more fearful to identify as JewishFull report here: https://t.co/RZhJ9hmmlM pic.twitter.com/IWuKC49qvs — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) October 7, 2022

The organization's report on antisemitism at the university ranks among the least safe spaces for Jewish students, stating that "students DO NOT feel that the administration takes their safety seriously" and it "does not include Jews in its DEI initiatives."

The university has also passed BDS resolutions in the past, according to the report.