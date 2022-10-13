The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Over 350 anti-Israel incidents on US campuses in 2021-2022 - ADL

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: OCTOBER 13, 2022 15:34
Protesters call for boycott of Israel [file]
WASHINGTON - Over 350 anti-Israel incidents reported in the US during the 2021-22 academic year, a new report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) finds.

The report found 11 cases of vandalism, 19 cases of harassment, and one case of physical assault. Other findings included 20 BDS resolutions, 143 events and 165 protests or actions.

“Many but not all incidents may be characterized as antisemitic,” it reads.

“The antisemitic vitriol directed at pro-Israel students is deeply unsettling and makes our colleges and universities feel less safe and secure for Jewish students.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO

“The antisemitic vitriol directed at pro-Israel students is deeply unsettling and makes our colleges and universities feel less safe and secure for Jewish students,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO, said in a statement. “University leaders must learn how to recognize and adequately respond to antisemitism whenever it arises, including when anti-Israel activities cross the line into antisemitic hatred,” he added.

“ADL is deeply invested in working with stakeholders and using our expertise to help mitigate antisemitism on campus,” said Greenblatt. “It’s important for Jewish students and their families to know that they aren’t alone.”

ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. (credit: GAGE SKIDMORE) ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt. (credit: GAGE SKIDMORE)

“Our snapshot is composed of hundreds of individual incidents that have been documented by ADL,” the report reads. “These incidents can include verbal or written harassment of Zionists or Israelis, efforts to co-opt campus institutions to support BDS movements, anti-Israel protests that affect the campus, events that feature radical anti-Israel messaging and programming and the dissemination of rhetoric or policies that marginalize, demonize or exclude Jews, Zionists or Israelis from campus life.”

A hostile campus environment for Jewish students

According to the report, “many of the incidents are antisemitic in intent or in effect. While other incidents may not be antisemitic, collectively they may contribute to a more hostile campus environment for Jewish students.

In response to the findings of the reports and other recent incidents, ADL announced it would broaden its educational and programmatic investment on campus, “including the launch today of an expanded online resource to support students and combat antisemitism on campus.”

The online tool, called “think, plan, act” is an online resource center with information about anti-Israel bias and antisemitism. According to ADL, the purpose of the tool is “to help students identify and respond to anti-Israel bias and antisemitism.”

“Using real-life situations that have occurred on US campuses in recent years – ranging from the exclusion of 'Zionists' from a student group to a swastika on a fraternity house – Think. Plan. Act. provides tools for how Jewish students can be prepared, and best practices in developing a response,” the group said. 



