The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

'We don't want Jews' - letter threatens to murder French teacher like Samuel Paty

"We're going to give a Samuel Paty to him and his father, the old Zionist rabbi. We don't want Jews in high schools, stay in your synagogues," said the death threat.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: OCTOBER 14, 2022 17:09
A man waves a French national flag during a silent march to pay tribute to Samuel Paty, the French teacher who was beheaded on the streets of the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, France, October 20, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCIEN LIBERT)
A man waves a French national flag during a silent march to pay tribute to Samuel Paty, the French teacher who was beheaded on the streets of the Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, France, October 20, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/LUCIEN LIBERT)

A French Jewish teacher was threatened with death in an antisemitic letter sent to the high school that employed him, according to an image of the letter published by the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions in France (CRIF).

"The dirty Jew needs to stop being clever. We're going to give a Samuel Paty to him and his father, the old Zionist rabbi. We don't want Jews in high schools, stay in your synagogues. We're going to take care of [the teacher] when we leave high school," the letter reportedly received by Georges Brassens high school in the Paris suburb of Évry-Courcouronnes.

Samuel Paty's murder

Samuel Paty was a French teacher decapitated by an Islamist terrorist in a Paris suburb in 2020. The Chechen-French teenager murdered Paty over his showing of cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on freedom of expression. 

The terrorist was shoot by police and killed during the attack. Almost a dozen were arrested and charged with conspiring to assist the killer. Those charged included students. The attacker had asked students to point out his target before he murdered him. 

"The dirty Jew needs to stop being clever. We're going to give a Samuel Paty to him and his father, the old Zionist rabbi. We don't want Jews in high schools, stay in your synagogues. We're going to take care of [the teacher] when we leave high school."

Death threat to Georges Brassens high school

Yonathan Arfi, President of CRIF, responded to the letter's demand to remove Jews from schools, by saying "what I don't want in high schools is antisemitism, rejection of the Republic, hatred of teachers."

Arfi noted that the letter came almost two years after the murder of Paty, and called to support teachers, "who are always targets."



Tags Terrorism France Islamism antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why is this 19th century woman holding a smartphone?

"The Expected One" by Ferdinand Georg Waldmüller, 1860
2

15,000 Ukrainians decide to have a mass orgy if Russia deploys nuclear weapons

A man stands next to Ukrainian flags with names of service members, who are in Russian captivity, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, at the Independence square in Kyiv, Ukraine August 24, 2022.
3

Russian soldiers calling Ukrainian surrender hotline by the thousands - GUR

Russian soldier on the Ukrainian border, March 1
4

Leader of Russia-annexed region calls for Russia’s Military Chief to ‘shoot himself’

Russian President Vladimir Putin (C), Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (R) and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad visit the Hmeymim air base in Latakia Province, Syria December 11, 2017
5

Here's why you shouldn't fear Russia's Poseidon nuclear torpedo

Russian Navy's diesel-electric submarine Rostov-on-Don sails in the Bosphorus, on its way to the Black Sea, in Istanbul, Turkey February 13, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by