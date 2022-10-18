Ilhan Omar bashes Donald Trump over antisemitism

Rep. Ilhan Omar has drawn criticism for her comments about antisemitism and remarks made by former US President Donald Trump in a Tuesday interview with Mehdi Hasan on MSNBC.

"The hypocrisy of the Republicans is blatantly clear," said Omar They are not rushing out to condemn the former President who knowingly, repeatedly invokes dual loyalty tropes that are harmful and dangerous."

"Antisemitism is on the rise and all of us have a responsibility to condemn it," Omar continued.

A screenshot of Trump's post from his social media platform Truth Social has circulated on Twitter where he stated that "no President has done more for Israel than I have."

He continued saying, "Our wonderful Evangelicals are far more appreciative of this than the people of the Jewish faith, especially those living in the US." He then ended his statement with, "Jews have to get their act together and appreciate what they have in Israel - before it's too late."

The White House said in a press conference on Monday that they found what Trump said as antisemitic. "Donald Trump's comments were antisemitic, as you all know, and insulting both to Jews and our Israeli allies," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Ilhan Omar's previous antisemitic comments

But Omar is no stranger to antisemitism as she defended her comments that she made comparing Israel and the United States to terrorist organizations in an interview with CNN's Jake Tapper in June 2021.

She told Tapper that she did not regret tweeting out that comment saying, "I think it's really important to think back to the point that I was trying to make. Obviously, I was addressing Secretary of State Blinken."

Back in 2012, before she was sworn into office, she tweeted her anti-Israel opinions saying, "Israel has hypnotized the world; may Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel."

Responses to Omar condemning antisemitism

Omar's interview with MSNBC has brought a lot of attention. StopAntisemtism tweeted a response saying, "This is comedy gold - you two condemning antisemitism!"

Activist Yoseph Haddad tweeted the interview as well as writing, "Wow, Mehdi Hasan platforms known-antisemite Ilhan Omar on antisemitism. The fact that's who he incites on the topic instead of an actual expert like @StateSEAS says everything about the (antisemitic) message he wanted to highlight on his show. Next time, just invite Kanye, bro."

Mehdi Hasan responded to Haddad, "She actually came on the show to talk about 1/6 and the threat to her life from far-right fascists that day, and I asked her about this story, and she condemned antisemitism. Should she not have condemned it? Should I not have asked her about it?"

"Actually, neither of you has any credibility whatsoever to speak about antisemitism..." Haddad wrote in response to Hasan. "Journalists should certainly be asking about the rise in antisemitism on the left and the right, but they should not be giving a platform to the very people who have not encouraged it."

"Madhi Hassan and Ilhan Omar have perpetuated antisemitic tropes, ignored criticism of their sentiments, and used their platforms to spew hate, leading to violence against the Jewish community," COO of Social Lite Creative, Zina Rakhamilova. "With antisemitism rearing its head from right-wing politics, both are capitalizing on the opportunity at the expense of Jews. Antisemites do not get to call out antisemitism."

"It is absurd for Mehdi Hazan and Ilhan Omar to discuss antisemitism given their respective track records," Co-founder of Boundless, Former Head of Speechwriting at Israel Mission to UN, Aviva Klompas told The Jerusalem Post. "It is cynical for them to think they can rewrite the past and take shots at Republicans by denouncing Trump’s ugly statement.

"Using Jews to score political points, at a time when Jew-hatred and brazen attacks on Jews are on the rise, shows they have no regard for our wellbeing and security."