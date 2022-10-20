The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Canada police investigating after a swastika was painted on an election sign

This is the second reported hate-related incident during Hamilton, Ontario's election cycle.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 20, 2022 04:43

Updated: OCTOBER 20, 2022 04:45
National Flag of Canada (Queen's Park, Toronto). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
National Flag of Canada (Queen's Park, Toronto).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Investigation is ongoing after a Hamilton, Ontario council candidate’s campaign sign was vandalized.

The sign targeting Walter Furlan was reportedly found on Thursday with a swastika painted on Furlan's forehead and a mustache to make him look like Hitler. This is the second reported hate-related incident during the election cycle, according to local media.

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany (credit: Wikimedia Commons)A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The vandalism comes after earlier this month a sticker reading “white people first” was put on a sign by another Hamilton candidate, who is black. This vandalism appeared to be connected to a larger white supremacist propaganda campaign. 

Canadian Jews under attack

Jewish Canadians remain the most targeted religious minority for hate crimes, and second overall, according to Canada’s national statistical agency.

Statistics Canada released data in August showing that overall, hate crimes in 2021 targeting religious groups increased 67% from 2020, breaking a three-year downturn. Incidents targeting the Jewish community grew a dramatic 47% since 2020, and cumulatively 59% over the last two years. This reflects that 1.3 people out of every 1,000 members of Canada’s Jewish community report being the target of a hate crime in 2021.

There are approximately 380,000 Jews in Canada, representing barely 1% of the population, yet members of the Jewish community were victims of 14% of all reported hate crimes in 2021.

Zvika Klein contributed to this report. 



