The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Candidate says he’s the ‘only Christian’ running; his opponent is Jewish

“The Republican incumbent running against the only Jewish statewide Democratic candidate just told voters to ‘vote for the only Christian’ in the race.”

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: OCTOBER 28, 2022 22:40

Updated: OCTOBER 28, 2022 22:42
Wayne Christian, the Texas railroad commissioner, pitches the case for his reelection to viewers of Houston area KPRC, Oct. 26, 2022. (photo credit: YOUTUBE)
Wayne Christian, the Texas railroad commissioner, pitches the case for his reelection to viewers of Houston area KPRC, Oct. 26, 2022.
(photo credit: YOUTUBE)

Why does the Texas railroad commissioner want voters to know he’s the “only Christian on the ballot”?

Well, for one thing, his name is Wayne Christian, and it’s a handy way for voters headed to the polls on Nov. 8 to remember him. In his appeal to Houston TV viewers on Wednesday, Christian suggested a lot of folks don’t know what he does.

The other thing, though, is that Christian’s opponent, Luke Warford, is Jewish.

“Just remember to vote for the only Christian, by name, on the ballot for railroad commissioner.”

Wayne Christian

“Just remember to vote for the only Christian, by name, on the ballot for railroad commissioner,” the Republican said, wrapping up a minute-long appeal on KPRC, a Houston area TV station, which runs a “Straight Talk from the Candidates” feature ahead of elections.

Warford and his team smelled bigotry.

“The Republican incumbent running against the only Jewish statewide Democratic candidate just told voters to ‘vote for the only Christian’ in the race,” Sam Raskin, a communications consultant to Warford’s campaign, said on Twitter.

“Incumbent Wayne Christian is too focused on spouting lazy, hateful nonsense to actually do his job,” Warford tweeted.

A spokesman for Christian’s campaign said that the commissioner did not realize Warford was Jewish, and that he was apologetic for using the tagline, which he has used since he first ran for office in 1996.

“It’s a joke for people to remember,” Travis McCormick said in a call he made after this story was posted. “It was not meant to be anything more than that. And we definitely would not have said it if we realized our opponent was Jewish.”

McCormick said this was likely Christian’s last campaign and he would not use the tag again. “That is not something that will be used going forward,” McCormick said.

Warford, who grew up on the East Coast and moved to Texas several years ago, has not made his Jewishness central to his public persona. His religion is not noted on his campaign website, nor does a Google search turn up information about affiliation with synagogues or any other Jewish groups. The North Texas Jewish Democratic Council held a fundraiser for him in June, saying that they were stepping up to support a Jewish statewide candidate.

What does the railroad commissioner do?

Warford is running to unseat Christian, who was first elected in 2016. The railroad commissioner regulates utilities and the oil and gas industry — something Christian indicated in his pitch that Texas voters may not know.

“The railroad commission of Texas has nothing to do with railroads,” he said. “In fact, it’s all gas and coal.”

How well the commission is functioning is the crux of the differences between the two candidates. Christian said he was resisting pressure from the Biden administration to limit oil and gas production, saying he had “beat every environmental decree.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time we stood for our children and grandchildren and the God-given gift of oil and gas we have in Texas,” he said, adding that oil and gas energy “makes us different from the cavemen.”

Warford said Christian was in bed with the industries and was responsible in part for the lack of oversight that led utilities to crash during Winter Storm Uri in 2021.

“When disaster struck, he used this storm as an opportunity to let his campaign donors make billions in profits and pass the cost on to Texans across the state,” Warford said.



Tags United States texas antisemitism Christians
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
3

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
4

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
5

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by