The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Man who attacked Pelosi’s husband spread conspiracy theories about Jews

San Francisco police arrested David DePape on Friday after Paul Pelosi struggled with a home invader who was attacking him. DePape was allegedly yelling, “Where is Nancy?”

By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
Published: OCTOBER 29, 2022 03:55
In an aerial view, San Francisco police officers and FBI agents gather in front of the home of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco, Oct. 28, 2022. (photo credit: JUSTIN SULLIVAN/GETTY IMAGES)
In an aerial view, San Francisco police officers and FBI agents gather in front of the home of US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in San Francisco, Oct. 28, 2022.
(photo credit: JUSTIN SULLIVAN/GETTY IMAGES)

(JTA) — The man arrested for beating US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer after breaking into their San Francisco home in search of her had spread the theory online that Jews are to blame for the war in Ukraine.

San Francisco police arrested David DePape on Friday after Paul Pelosi struggled with a home invader who was attacking him. DePape was allegedly yelling, “Where is Nancy?” Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, DC, at the time of the attack. Paul Pelosi, 82, was hospitalized but is expected to recover.

A picture of DePape that emerged after police named him as the alleged attacker suggests that he was actively engaged online with a slew of conspiracy theories, including ones about Pelosi, who has been a target of supporters of former president Donald Trump, and about Jews.

The conspiracies

One of two websites DePape apparently administered includes a category entitled “DaJewbs,” devoted to antisemitic conspiracy theories, including Holocaust denial. Numerous recent entries accuse Jews of being behind Russia’s war against Ukraine as a means of buying up the land.

“That’s some pretty sick Jewing going on if true,” said a post from Monday featuring an antisemitic caricature of a Jew. “Bomb the country into shit so the residents leave. Buy the land up for cheap.”

Paul Pelosi (credit: QUIRINALE.IT/ATTRIBUTION/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Paul Pelosi (credit: QUIRINALE.IT/ATTRIBUTION/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

A post on Tuesday said, “The more Ukrainians die NEEDLESSLY the cheaper the land will be for Jews to buy up.”

DePape’s Facebook page appears to no longer be available, but CNN reported that it was replete with posts embracing the election denial lie peddled by Trump and his supporters, as well as transphobic content and unfounded theories about the coronavirus vaccines. The network also spoke to people who knew DePape, including family members, who said that he was disconnected from reality and from his family.

DePape, whom police said would be charged with attempted homicide and other crimes, joins a growing list of alleged perpetrators of attacks fueled by conspiracy theories that spread online. The alleged gunman who killed 10 people in Buffalo, New York, in May, for example, ascribed to the “great replacement theory” which posits that Jews are behind an effort to replace white people with immigrants of color. The man identified as being the perpetrator of a recent shooting outside an LGBTQ bar in Bratislava, Slovakia, did as well; both men called for the murder of Jews.



Tags san francisco antisemitism Attack american politics Nancy Pelosi conspiracy theories
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
3

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
4

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
5

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by