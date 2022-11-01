‘Kanye is right about the Jews’ projected at Florida sporting event

A scrolling message reading “Kanye is right about the Jews!!!” was projected onto the outside of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday night, CNN reported.

The message, written in a scrawling font, references recent statements by the rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West. It was spotted on the side of the stadium during the football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia.

Afterward, the two universities released a joint statement on their respective Twitter accounts condemning the hateful message.

“We strongly condemn the antisemitic hate speech projected outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville after the Florida-Georgia football game Saturday night and the other antisemitic messages that have appeared in Jacksonville," read the statement. "The University of Florida and the University of Georgia together denounce these and all acts of antisemitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance. We are proud to be home to strong and thriving Jewish communities at UGA and UF, and we stand together against hate.”

Further antisemitic messaging was spotted in Jacksonville on Saturday. According to local news source News4Jax, other banners were hung over overpasses with such slogans as, “end Jewish Supremacy in America” and “honk if you know that it’s the Jews.”

The latter banner featured a sickle and hammer symbol and a Jewish star, implying that the Jewish people have illicit ties to the Communist Party.

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)

Kanye's latest statements and their consequences

The message projected onto the side of TIAA Bank Field comes on the heels of a long series of statements by Kanye West insinuating that Jews are responsible for a number of the world's ills.

In response, hate groups have taken to the streets to carry on Kanye's message. Alleged members of the white supremacist group Goyim Defense League (GDL) hung a banner on the side of a Los Angeles highway, one week prior to the recent incident in Florida, carrying the same message - "Kanye was right about the Jews."

West has been outspoken regarding his wariness toward Jews on social media and in interviews. He threatened to go "death con 3 on the Jewish people" on Twitter, and blamed "Jewish Zionists" for spreading gossip about the sexual exploits of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian while being interviewed on the "Drink Champs" podcast.