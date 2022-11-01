The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Archeology Premium Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

‘Kanye is right about the Jews’ projected at Florida sporting event

The message, written in a scrawling font, references recent statements by the rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West.

By SAMUEL HALPERN
Published: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 09:29

Updated: NOVEMBER 1, 2022 09:31
A protestor carries a white supremacist and antisemitic sign outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on the second day of jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, US, November 17, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)
A protestor carries a white supremacist and antisemitic sign outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on the second day of jury deliberations in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, US, November 17, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

A scrolling message reading “Kanye is right about the Jews!!!” was projected onto the outside of TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday night, CNN reported.

The message, written in a scrawling font, references recent statements by the rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West. It was spotted on the side of the stadium during the football game between the University of Florida and the University of Georgia.

Afterward, the two universities released a joint statement on their respective Twitter accounts condemning the hateful message.

“We strongly condemn the antisemitic hate speech projected outside TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville after the Florida-Georgia football game Saturday night and the other antisemitic messages that have appeared in Jacksonville," read the statement. "The University of Florida and the University of Georgia together denounce these and all acts of antisemitism and other forms of hatred and intolerance. We are proud to be home to strong and thriving Jewish communities at UGA and UF, and we stand together against hate.”

Further antisemitic messaging was spotted in Jacksonville on Saturday. According to local news source News4Jax, other banners were hung over overpasses with such slogans as, “end Jewish Supremacy in America” and “honk if you know that it’s the Jews.”

The latter banner featured a sickle and hammer symbol and a Jewish star, implying that the Jewish people have illicit ties to the Communist Party.

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE/FILE PHOTO)

Kanye's latest statements and their consequences

The message projected onto the side of TIAA Bank Field comes on the heels of a long series of statements by Kanye West insinuating that Jews are responsible for a number of the world's ills.

In response, hate groups have taken to the streets to carry on Kanye's message.  Alleged members of the white supremacist group Goyim Defense League (GDL) hung a banner on the side of a Los Angeles highway, one week prior to the recent incident in Florida, carrying the same message - "Kanye was right about the Jews."

West has been outspoken regarding his wariness toward Jews on social media and in interviews. He threatened to go "death con 3 on the Jewish people" on Twitter, and blamed "Jewish Zionists" for spreading gossip about the sexual exploits of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian while being interviewed on the "Drink Champs" podcast. 



Tags American Jewry kanye west kanye west and jews georgia Florida university of florida antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
2

Russia warns West: We can target your commercial satellites

Satellite view of artillery impacts and burning fields, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, Chernihiv, March 18, 2022 in this handout.
3

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
4

'World's dirtiest man' dies shortly after bathing for first time in decades

"Uncle Haji," world's "dirtiest man," at his home in Iran
5

Are you too easily influenced? This optical illusion will tell you

A female or a male figure?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by