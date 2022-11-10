The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Holocaust reparations org relaunches campaign to highlight the dangers of hateful words

Along with Kristallnacht, the campaign was relaunched as a response to a rise in antisemitism as well as Holocaust denial and revisionism.

By SAM HALPERN
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2022 02:20
Board chairman of the Claims Conference Julius Berman, Avigdor Lieberman, Baruch Shuv that was presented a honorary Limmud FSU award,Yossi Shuv, Limmud FSU co-founder Sandra F. Cahn ,Matthew Bronfman,Dr. Joel Rappel and Limmud FSU founder Chaim Chesler (photo credit: COURTESY LIMMUD FSU)
Board chairman of the Claims Conference Julius Berman, Avigdor Lieberman, Baruch Shuv that was presented a honorary Limmud FSU award,Yossi Shuv, Limmud FSU co-founder Sandra F. Cahn ,Matthew Bronfman,Dr. Joel Rappel and Limmud FSU founder Chaim Chesler
(photo credit: COURTESY LIMMUD FSU)

The 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht was commemorated Wednesday by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference) with the relaunch of the #ItStartedWithWords campaign.

Kristallnacht refers to the night of November 9th, 1938, when Nazis and German citizens attacked and murdered scores of Jewish people, vandalized their businesses, and desecrated Jewish homes and synagogues.

March of Light : 84 Years since Kristallnacht – commemoration events to be held in Jerusalem, Vienna and Dubai (credit: OURIEL MORGENSZTERN) March of Light : 84 Years since Kristallnacht – commemoration events to be held in Jerusalem, Vienna and Dubai (credit: OURIEL MORGENSZTERN)

Campaign comes at a time of rising antisemitism 

Along with Kristallnacht, the campaign was relaunched as a response to a rise in antisemitism as well as Holocaust denial and revisionism.

#ItStartedWithWords is a campaign that highlights Holocaust survivors from all over the world and allows them to share their perspectives and stories of the events that occurred as a prelude to the Holocaust.

At its heart, #ItStartedWithWords seeks to underline how the tragedies of the Holocaust did not begin with packed train cars, gas chambers, and death marches. It began with antisemitic words and attitudes, and it came from everywhere.

The survivors recount how ordinary people, oftentimes people who they had previously felt close to, quickly turned on them. Suddenly, the defamation, demonization, and insults that had been building turned into something even more sinister… and violent.

Kristallnacht is used as a representation of this. It represents a society, brought by hatred to the edge of the precipice, suddenly spilling over to the point of no return. Speech turned to violence. Those who might have been dismissed as paranoid for warning of the consequences of building antisemitic sentiment were proven right.

“Life and death are in the power of the tongue,” says Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau, an Israeli born in 1937 in Poland during his video testimony for #ItStartedWithWords. “We should always respect words. Because words can revive but they can also destroy.”

“Life and death are in the power of the tongue."

Rabbi Lau

Abe Foxman, an American born in Poland in 1940, also emphasizes the power of words in his testimony. “The crematoria, gas chambers, in Auschwitz and elsewhere did not begin with bricks. It began with words. Evil words. Hateful words. Antisemitic words…And they were permitted to proceed to violence because of the absence of words.”

Foxman goes on to explain how even after the Holocaust was over, “the words of hate still persisted.”

Consequently, movements such as #ItStartedWithWords continually work to educate people on how important it is to denounce hatred.

The Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany was founded in 1951 and serves to attain material compensation for survivors of the Holocaust around the globe.

To date, the Claims Conference claims to have secured $90 billion in reparations for these survivors.



Tags Holocaust kristallnacht antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
3

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
4

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
5

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by