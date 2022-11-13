The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Dave Chappelle insinuates that Jews control the media in SNL monologue

"The list of demands to get back in their [the NBA] good graces got longer and longer," said Chappelle in his monologue.

By SAMUEL HALPERN
Published: NOVEMBER 13, 2022 13:45

Updated: NOVEMBER 13, 2022 14:12
: Dave Chappelle speaks onstage at Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones at the Microsoft Theatre on September 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (photo credit: KEVIN WINTER/GETTY IMAGES)
: Dave Chappelle speaks onstage at Q85: A Musical Celebration for Quincy Jones at the Microsoft Theatre on September 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
(photo credit: KEVIN WINTER/GETTY IMAGES)

American comedy superstar Dave Chappelle dove deep into the recent claims of antisemitism surrounding black personalities Kanye West and NBA player Kyrie Irving during his opening monologue as host of Saturday Night Live.

“Before I start tonight, I just wanted to read a brief statement that I prepared. ‘I denounce antisemitism in all its forms, and I stand with my friends in the Jewish community.’ And that, Kanye, is how you buy yourself some time,” said Chappelle at the outset of his monologue.

“It’s a big deal. [Kanye West] had broken show business rules,” added Chappelle referring to West’s recent tirades against Jews in Hollywood. “This is a rule. You know the rules of perception: if they’re black then it’s a gang, if they’re Italian it’s a mob, but if they’re Jewish it’s a coincidence and you should never speak about it.”

Chappelle noted how he had never heard anyone do anything good after using the phrase ‘the Jews.’

“I’ve been to Hollywood and I don’t want y’all to get mad at me, this is just what I saw: It’s a lot of Jews. Like a lot. But that doesn’t mean anything. There’s a lot of black people in Ferguson, Missouri, but that doesn’t mean we run the place.’

Dave Chappelle attends the Netflix FYSEE Kick-Off at Netflix FYSEE at Raleigh Studios on May 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (credit: DAVID LIVINGSTON/GETTY IMAGES) Dave Chappelle attends the Netflix FYSEE Kick-Off at Netflix FYSEE at Raleigh Studios on May 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (credit: DAVID LIVINGSTON/GETTY IMAGES)

‘I just feel if you go out to Hollywood you might connect some kind of lines and come under the delusion that the Jews run Hollywood. It’s not a crazy thing to think. But it’s a crazy thing to say out loud at a time like this,” added Chappelle.

"You know the rules of perception: if they’re black then it’s a gang, if they’re Italian it’s a mob, but if they’re Jewish it’s a coincidence and you should never speak about it.”

Dave Chappelle

Additionally, Chappelle spoke about Irving and the film, Hebrews to Negros, which the basketball player promoted on Twitter and prompted his suspension. The film uses anti-Jewish tropes and asserts that black people, not Jews, are the true Israelites.

Regarding the NBA demand for a public apology from Irving, Chappelle said, “the list of demands to get back in their [the NBA's] good graces got longer and longer, and this is where… I draw the line. I know the Jewish people have been through terrible things all over the world, but you can’t blame that on black Americans. You just can’t.”



Tags hollywood jews hollywood African Hebrew Israelites antisemitism comedian
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
2

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
3

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
4

'Jews kill blacks' and 'Jews enslave Black lives' found graffitied in Georgia

Downtown Atlanta
5

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by