Kyrie Irving ‘meant no harm’ promoting antisemitic movie

The Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving released a joint statement Wednesday and pledged to donate $1 million to combat "hate and intolerance," a response to Irving's support of a movie that did just that by promoting antisemitic tropes.

Irving in the statement said he "meant no harm."

Notably, Irving did not apologize for linking to the movie "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America" that he shared four days prior to removing the link Sunday. Nor did he renounce it.

Irving has embroiled the Nets' organization in controversy since his support of the movie first surfaced.