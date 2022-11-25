The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Man pleads guilty to federal hate crimes against three Jews in separate attacks

Saadah Masoud plead guilty to federal hate crimes against three Jews in three separate attacks in New York.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 25, 2022 04:58

Updated: NOVEMBER 25, 2022 05:19
Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement, also known as BDS. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement, also known as BDS.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced that Saadah Masoud plead guilty to federal hate crimes against three Jews in three separate attacks.

"Saadah Masoud deliberately targeted three victims because of their religion and nation of origin," Williams said in a statement. "There is no place in this country for this offensive and hateful conduct. This Office is dedicated to seeking justice for victims of hate crimes and will aggressively prosecute those who spread hate by criminal means."

According to the indictment, Masoud had admitted to committing the following hate crimes against the Jewish people. On April 2022, Masoud assaulted a Jew who was wearing an Israeli flag in Manhattan. In June 2021, he and a partner assaulted a Jewish man wearing traditional clothes while he was sitting outside of his own home in Brooklyn. In May 2021, Masoud assaulted a man wearing a Star of David necklace in Manhattan.

"There is no place in this country for this offensive and hateful conduct.

US Attorney for the Souther District of New York, Damian Williams
Rally in New York to show solidarity with Israel, May 12, 2021 (credit: IAC)Rally in New York to show solidarity with Israel, May 12, 2021 (credit: IAC)

In April 2022, Masoud allegedly threw Matt Greenman to the ground and punched and kicked him in the face, all because he was wearing an Israeli flag as a cape at a New York City anti-Israeli rally, as previously reported by the Jerusalem Post.

"I went to the emergency room, was told I have a mild concussion, possible fracture above the eye but the swelling was too much to see through with the CAT scan to confirm," Greenman told The Post previously. "Something was uneven though, which is a sign of potential fracture. My face is all banged up. I've got scrapes on my elbow, knees, and neck and a bruise on my arm, along with the face and head trauma."

Williams has praised the New York City Police Department's (NYPD) Hate Crime Task Force and the Special Agents of the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

Rising antisemitism

There has been an increase in antisemitism in the US with New York having the most antisemitic attacks reported.

More recently, the NYPD had arrested two armed suspects carrying a large hunting knife, a Glock 17 firearm and a 30-round magazine, for plotting to attack a Jewish community.

In early November, a video was shared by a gang showing them approaching an orthodox Jew from begin, knocking his hat off and then running away.

"Yet another antisemitic attack on an innocent visibly Jewish person," nonprofit Shmira Public Safety tweeted. "A group of four assaulted the man while knocking his hate off. Our members successfully apprehended the group after a brief foot pursuit."

A few days before that attack, a Jewish man was punched by a woman. "This evening, we responded to a call for an assault where a female punched a Jewish male with both fists to the chest," the Crown Heights Shomrim wrote on their Twitter. "Upon arrival, we de-escalated the situation until NYPD responded and transported her to a local hospital via EMS."

Michael Starr contributed to this report



Tags new york jewish Brooklyn new york city antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

Interior design
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by