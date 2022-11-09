The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Attacks on NYC Jews: Gang knocks off hat of orthodox Jew, another man punched

In addition to two attacks, a Jewish pizzeria owner in Brooklyn received a flyer with Nazi imagery by mail.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2022 23:25
Downtown Manhattan's skyline is seen in New York City, US, August 21, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO)
Downtown Manhattan's skyline is seen in New York City, US, August 21, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY/FILE PHOTO)

The wave of violence against New York City Jews continued on Wednesday with a gang attacking an orthodox Jewish man and knocking off his hat, the nonprofit Shmira Public Safety reported. 

A video shared by the group showed men approaching an orthodox Jewish man from behind, knocking off his hat, and running off. 

"Yet another antisemitic attack on an innocent visibly Jewish person," Shmira wrote on Twitter.  "A group of 4 assaulted the man, while knocking his hat off. Our members successfully apprehended the group after a brief foot pursuit."

The NYPD reportedly arrested one of the assailants.

"The antisemitism that has infested NYC is out of control and simply unacceptable."

StopAntisemitism

Jewish man punched

On Friday, a Jewish man was punched by a woman "with both fists to the chest" according to Crown Heights Shomrim.

Beyond physical attacks, a Jewish pizzeria owner in Brooklyn received a flyer with Nazi imagery by mail, according to the NGO StopAntisemitism. 

Antisemitism in New York 

"The antisemitism that has infested NYC is out of control and simply unacceptable," said StopAntisemitism. "Jews of New York deserve to live in peace!"

New York's Jews have been subject to increasing antisemitic street violence over recent years.

In July 2022, the NYPD reported that antisemitic hate crimes were up by 114%. In August, the NYPD dashboard recorded 10 hate crime incidents against Jews.



Tags new york diaspora jews new york city antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
3

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
4

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
5

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by