Jewish man and son shot by pellet gun in front of kosher supermarket

A Jewish man and his son were reportedly shot by a pellet gun in front of a kosher supermarket in New York on Sunday. The local chapter of Shmira, a Jewish public safety group, reported the incident on Twitter.

The group deemed the incident, which occurred outside of Island Kosher supermarket in Staten Island, a "possible hate crime." The suspects remain unidentified.

This vehicle and its passengers are wanted in connection to a possible hate crime where a visibly Jewish man and his 7 y/o son were shot with a pellet gun in front of Island Kosher Supermarket earlier today. If you see them or have any info, call 911 and #Shmira at 718.761.4444 pic.twitter.com/s12wwqKDyc — Staten Island Shmira (@SISPshmira) December 5, 2022

Antisemitic incidents in NYC rose by 125%

Antisemitic hate crimes across New York City's five boroughs more than doubled last month from a year ago, resulting in a 125% rise, New York Police Department (NYPD) data revealed on Monday.

There were 45 hate crimes motivated by antisemitism in November versus 20 in November 2021, according to the NYPD data.

Antisemitic hate crimes have skyrocketed in the Big Apple throughout the year. The worst spike so far occurred in February, which saw 56 anti-Jewish hate crimes , compared to 11 in February 2021.

Haley Cohen contributed to this report.