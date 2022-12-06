The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Jewish man and son shot by pellet gun in front of kosher supermarket

The incident occurred outside of Island Kosher supermarket in Staten Island, following last month's 125% rise in antisemitic hate crimes across NYC.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 6, 2022 01:22
A Hasidic man walks by a police car in an Orthodox neighborhood in Brooklyn, April 24, 2017. (photo credit: SPENCER PLATT/GETTY IMAGES/JTA)
A Hasidic man walks by a police car in an Orthodox neighborhood in Brooklyn, April 24, 2017.
A Jewish man and his son were reportedly shot by a pellet gun in front of a kosher supermarket in New York on Sunday. The local chapter of Shmira, a Jewish public safety group, reported the incident on Twitter. 

The group deemed the incident, which occurred outside of Island Kosher supermarket in Staten Island,  a "possible hate crime." The suspects remain unidentified. 

Antisemitic hate crimes across New York City's five boroughs more than doubled last month from a year ago, resulting in a 125% rise, New York Police Department (NYPD) data revealed on Monday.

There were 45 hate crimes motivated by antisemitism in November versus 20 in November 2021, according to the NYPD data.

Antisemitic hate crimes have skyrocketed in the Big Apple throughout the year. The worst spike so far occurred in February, which saw 56 anti-Jewish hate crimes , compared to 11 in February 2021.

Haley Cohen contributed to this report. 



