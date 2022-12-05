The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

125% increase in NYC antisemitic hate crimes in November- NYPD

The 45 hate crimes motivated by antisemitism in November (versus 20 in November 2021) came the same month the artist formerly known as Kanye West unleashed a slew of antisemitic comments.

By HALEY COHEN
Published: DECEMBER 5, 2022 23:58

Updated: DECEMBER 6, 2022 00:08
A NYPD officer stands guard near the Penn Station where streets have been closed following an early morning shooting in Manhattan New York, November 9, 2015. (photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)
A NYPD officer stands guard near the Penn Station where streets have been closed following an early morning shooting in Manhattan New York, November 9, 2015.
(photo credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS)

NEW YORK –Antisemitic hate crimes across New York City's five boroughs more than doubled last month from a year ago, New York Police Department (NYPD) data revealed on Monday. The concerning rise unfolded against a backdrop of high-profile figures making headlines for remarks targeting Jews. 

There were 45 hate crimes motivated by antisemitism in November versus 20 in November 2021, according to the NYPD data. 

The 125% rise came the same month the artist formerly known as Kanye West unleashed a slew of antisemitic and pro-Hitler comments online and in interviews in recent weeks, including a threat to go “death con 3” on the Jews.

"Many of you are feeling fear and anxiety, no matter where you live. Let me be clear: Hatred and antisemitism will not be tolerated in New York City."

Mayor Eric Adams

Closer to home, Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving was suspended for “conduct detrimental to the team” after sharing a link on social media to an antisemitic movie.

BROOKLYN NETS basketball player Kyrie Irving (left) is among Jew-hatred’s most vocal and visible proselytizers, says the writer (credit: USA TODAY Sports/Reuters) BROOKLYN NETS basketball player Kyrie Irving (left) is among Jew-hatred’s most vocal and visible proselytizers, says the writer (credit: USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)

Meanwhile, two armed individuals carrying a large hunting knife, a Glock 17 firearm, a 30-round magazine and a Nazi armband, who were planning an attack against the New York Jewish community were arrested by the NYPD at Penn Station on November 18. 

Antisemitic hate crimes have skyrocketed in the Big Apple throughout the year. The worst spike so far occurred in February, which saw 56 anti-Jewish hate crimes , compared to 11 in February 2021.

Overall, the NYPD data reported that hate crimes were up 70% last month. Along with Jews, Blacks and Asians have been highly targeted, according to the report. 

"What the heck is your plan, Mr. Mayor?" 

Former Democratic New York state assemblyman Dov Hikind called on Mayor Eric Adams to take action.

“Antisemitism is spreading like wildfire," Hikind told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday. "Jews are getting beat up because of Kanye's words." 

"Last month in NYC there were 45 hate crimes committed against Jews (a 125% YoY increase) and 18 incidents for all other target groups combined! What the heck is your plan to deal with the out-of-control violent Jew-hatred, Mr. @NYCMayor?! Wishful thinking is not a plan!" Hikind, the representative of heavily-Orthodox Jewish Brooklyn district 48 for 35 years until 2018, tweeted on Monday. 

Last week, Adams participated in the 2022 Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism in Athens alongside at least 50 mayors from around the world. 

Adams, a former police captain who served in the NYPD for over two decades and who took office earlier this year, ran on promises of continuing to make crime issues and safety a priority – a sign of relief to New York Jews who have seen an upsurge in hate crimes since 2017. Speaking at the Anti-Defamation League’s “Never is Now” summit on November 10, the mayor said that the rise of antisemitic incidents cannot be ignored.

 “I know the last few weeks have been tense for the Jewish community here and across the nation,” the Democratic mayor said. "Many of you are feeling fear and anxiety, no matter where you live. Let me be clear: Hatred and antisemitism will not be tolerated in New York City."



Tags American Jewry new york kanye west diaspora jews diaspora antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
2

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
3

Israelis shunned at Qatar World Cup: 'You are not welcome'

Scotland v Israel - Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - October 9, 2021 General view as people display signs and Palestine flags outside the stadium before the match Action
4

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
5

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by