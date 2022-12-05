125% increase in NYC antisemitic hate crimes in November- NYPD

NEW YORK –Antisemitic hate crimes across New York City's five boroughs more than doubled last month from a year ago, New York Police Department (NYPD) data revealed on Monday. The concerning rise unfolded against a backdrop of high-profile figures making headlines for remarks targeting Jews.

There were 45 hate crimes motivated by antisemitism in November versus 20 in November 2021, according to the NYPD data.

The 125% rise came the same month the artist formerly known as Kanye West unleashed a slew of antisemitic and pro-Hitler comments online and in interviews in recent weeks, including a threat to go “death con 3” on the Jews.

"Many of you are feeling fear and anxiety, no matter where you live. Let me be clear: Hatred and antisemitism will not be tolerated in New York City." Mayor Eric Adams

Closer to home, Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving was suspended for “conduct detrimental to the team” after sharing a link on social media to an antisemitic movie.

BROOKLYN NETS basketball player Kyrie Irving (left) is among Jew-hatred’s most vocal and visible proselytizers, says the writer (credit: USA TODAY Sports/Reuters)

Meanwhile, two armed individuals carrying a large hunting knife, a Glock 17 firearm, a 30-round magazine and a Nazi armband, who were planning an attack against the New York Jewish community were arrested by the NYPD at Penn Station on November 18.

Antisemitic hate crimes have skyrocketed in the Big Apple throughout the year. The worst spike so far occurred in February, which saw 56 anti-Jewish hate crimes , compared to 11 in February 2021.

Overall, the NYPD data reported that hate crimes were up 70% last month. Along with Jews, Blacks and Asians have been highly targeted, according to the report.

"What the heck is your plan, Mr. Mayor?"

Former Democratic New York state assemblyman Dov Hikind called on Mayor Eric Adams to take action.

“Antisemitism is spreading like wildfire," Hikind told The Jerusalem Post on Sunday. "Jews are getting beat up because of Kanye's words."

"Last month in NYC there were 45 hate crimes committed against Jews (a 125% YoY increase) and 18 incidents for all other target groups combined! What the heck is your plan to deal with the out-of-control violent Jew-hatred, Mr. @NYCMayor?! Wishful thinking is not a plan!" Hikind, the representative of heavily-Orthodox Jewish Brooklyn district 48 for 35 years until 2018, tweeted on Monday.

Last week, Adams participated in the 2022 Mayors Summit Against Antisemitism in Athens alongside at least 50 mayors from around the world.

Adams, a former police captain who served in the NYPD for over two decades and who took office earlier this year, ran on promises of continuing to make crime issues and safety a priority – a sign of relief to New York Jews who have seen an upsurge in hate crimes since 2017. Speaking at the Anti-Defamation League’s “Never is Now” summit on November 10, the mayor said that the rise of antisemitic incidents cannot be ignored.

“I know the last few weeks have been tense for the Jewish community here and across the nation,” the Democratic mayor said. "Many of you are feeling fear and anxiety, no matter where you live. Let me be clear: Hatred and antisemitism will not be tolerated in New York City."