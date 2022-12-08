The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Diplomatic salon on EU's strategy on combating antisemitism takes place

The European Commission released its Strategy on Combating Antisemitism and Fostering Jewish Life in October 2021.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2022 05:15

Updated: DECEMBER 8, 2022 05:16
The Diplomatic Salon on the European Union's Strategy on Combating Antisemitism and Fostering Jewish Life in Herzliya, Israel, November 7, 2022 (photo credit: KOBY BEN SHUSHAN)
The Diplomatic Salon on the European Union's Strategy on Combating Antisemitism and Fostering Jewish Life in Herzliya, Israel, November 7, 2022
(photo credit: KOBY BEN SHUSHAN)

The Diplomatic Salon on the European Union's Strategy on Combating Antisemitism and Fostering Jewish Life was held on Wednesday at EU Ambassador to Israel Dimiter Tzantchev's home in Herzliya.

Wednesday's event

The Salon began with a video message from European Commission Coordinator on combating Antisemitism Katharina von Schnurbein highlighting over 100 strategies to fight antisemitism and promote Jewish life. She added that 14 European countries have followed in the EU's footsteps and begun developing national strategies.

Von Schnurbein's comments were followed by a panel discussion regarding the best ways to empower European Jewish communities amid rising rates of antisemitism.

The panel featured speakers such as Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, President of the Conference of European Rabbis, former Jewish Agency Chairman and Combat Antisemitism Movement representative Natan Sharansky, Minister-Counsellor Ruth Cohen-Dar, Director of the Department for combating Antisemitism at the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Jean-François Guthmann, member of the Executive Board of the Representative Council of French Jewish Institutions, and World Union of Jewish Students CEO Shelly Wolkowicz.

Former chief rabbi of Moscow and President of the Conference of European Rabbis Pinchas Goldschmidt is pictured during an interview with Reuters in a hotel in Berlin, Germany, February 24, 2016 (credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)Former chief rabbi of Moscow and President of the Conference of European Rabbis Pinchas Goldschmidt is pictured during an interview with Reuters in a hotel in Berlin, Germany, February 24, 2016 (credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)

“For us Europeans, on whose soil the Holocaust was carried out, lofty words are not enough. They need to be followed up with deeds. That’s why in October 2021, the European Union presented its first-ever Strategy on Combating Antisemitism and Fostering Jewish Life.”

Dimiter Tzantchev, European Union Ambassador to Israel

Ambassadors and diplomats from 25 countries, as well as activists and civil society leaders, also participated in the event.

“For us Europeans, on whose soil the Holocaust was carried out, lofty words are not enough. They need to be followed up with deeds,” said EU Ambassador to Israel Dimiter Tzantchev. “That’s why in October 2021, the European Union presented its first-ever Strategy on Combating Antisemitism and Fostering Jewish Life. It’s an actionable plan with many concrete proposals that earmarked millions of Euros for various projects to fight the hatred of Jews and to promote Holocaust memory and education.”

"The Center for Jewish Impact created the ’Diplomatic Salon‘ project to offer a shared platform for key players in Israeli society with foreign ambassadors, senior diplomats, special envoys and attachés based in Israel,” said Robert Singer, Chairman of the Center for Jewish Impact. “Through the Salon we covered a critical issue for the State of Israel and the Jewish diaspora around the world using in-depth discussions and extensive reviews of the impact of antisemitism on the lives of the Jewish diaspora alongside fostering their well-being."



Tags European Union europe diaspora jews diaspora european jews antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
2

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
3

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
4

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
5

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by