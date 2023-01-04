The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Black Eyed Peas dedicated their Poland concert to Jews and other minorities who face hate

Frontman Will.i.am, who is not Jewish, has a history of outspokenly supporting Israel.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 4, 2023 00:37
Black Eyed Peas (photo credit: DAVID BRINN)
Black Eyed Peas
(photo credit: DAVID BRINN)

The Black Eyed Peas showed support for the Jewish community during their New Years Eve concert in Poland by dedicating one of their songs to those who were targets of hate throughout 2022.

While the hip-hop group members Apl.De.Pp, Taboo, new semi-member J. Rey Soul and frontman Will.I.Am headlined the Polish “New Year’s of Dreams” show, they began singing their hit song “Where Is The Love?”

“The Jewish community — we love you."

Will.I.Am

Will.I.Am spoke to the crowd and singled out the Jewish community, as well as people around the world of African descent and the LGBTQ community who experienced hatred during the year.

“The Jewish community — we love you,” he said. “This song is dedicated to unity.”

During the show, which had an audience of 8.3 million, the band members wore rainbow armbands in support of the LGBT+ community. 

After the performance, Will.i.am, took to Instagram Live and further said, “We are the Black Eyes Peas…or, you can say, ‘Black Eyed Peace.’ We’re about peace, equality, harmony … We stand for unity, love, tolerance, oneness,” according to The Daily Beast.

The rapper has a history of outspokenly supporting Israel and even used a Yiddish word to describe the feeling he gets in the Jewish state. Back in 2021, while on a visit to Israel to perform with his group, Will.i.am, born William James Adams, Jr., said that he would not boycott the country and added that being in Israel is like being among family — or “mishpocha.”

 “I always wanted to come to Israel growing up in Los Angeles, a lot of my friends are Israelis,” said Will.i.am, who is not Jewish. “My grandma came here. When she visited, she would say, ‘I’m going to the holy land.’ She came with her church. It was always a place of aspiration and wonder and when I first came, I brought my grandma…I always love coming here. It’s like mishpocha.”

Rise of antisemitism in 2022

In 2022, anti-Jewish bigotry continued a move from the fringes into the mainstream globally. In New York City, home to the largest number of Jews outside of Israel, antisemitic hate crimes across the city's five boroughs more than doubled at the end of 2022 from a year ago, New York Police Department (NYPD) data revealed. The concerning rise unfolded against a backdrop of high-profile figures making headlines for remarks targeting Jews. 

 There were 45 hate crimes motivated by antisemitism in November versus 20 in November 2021, according to the NYPD data. 

JTA contributed to this report.



Tags music poland antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Woman finds out she is her daughter's mother - and uncle

A DNA double helix is seen in an undated artist's illustration released by the National Human Genome Research Institute to Reuters on May 15, 2012. A group of 25 scientists June 2, 2016, proposed an ambitious project to create a synthetic human genome, or genetic blueprint, in an endeavor that is b
2

From ketchup to honey: these are the foods you should not store in the refrigerator

Bottles of Heinz tomato ketchup of U.S. food company Kraft Heinz are offered at a supermarket of Swiss retail group Coop in Zumikon, Switzerland
3

Russia's Medvedev: ‘Fourth Reich’ to be made up of Germany, Poland

Third Reich emblem.
4

Why are men attracted to women's breasts?

Front views of the Venus de Milo.
5

A great war, financial ruin and more: Nostradamus predictions for 2023

A 16th-century edition of predictions by Nostradamus, the first book to be digitised by Google from a collection of 500,000 at the Municipal Library of Lyon, is displayed by a librarian in this January 15, 2010 file picture. Amid the flat, wide fields of central France, a team of re-trained secretar
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by