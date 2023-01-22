Houston woman breaks into synagogue, terrorizes preschool children

A Houston, Texas woman is being prosecuted after allegedly repeatedly breaking into and terrorizing a synagogue, even missing a court date for one incident to continue harassing the Jewish house of worship.

Ezra Law first appeared at the Congregation Emanu El temple in Houston last week, according to Harris County prosecutors. She was seen on the pulpit by a rabbi who was arriving to prepare for a bar mitzvah ceremony on January 14.

Assistant Harris County District Attorney Erica Winsor said Law had allegedly vandalized the synagogue, damaging certain objects and creating a general state of disarray, Click2Houston reported.

"The damage is immeasurable," Winsor said. "There were several religious items that had been removed from their place. Some were damaged, there was red wine that had been consumed and also spilled. Most importantly, there was a Torah scroll that was removed from the Holy Arc and spread out on the floor. And there was red wine that was spilled on that scroll."

Law was quickly arrested, but prosecutors say instead of showing up to court for her arraignment Friday, she returned to the congregation where she then allegedly screamed and shouted at preschool children. She left before officials could arrive.

Suspect allegedly has ties to Jews for Jesus

According to watchdog group StopAntisemitism, Law was a member of the Christian group ‘Jews for Jesus’ and posted concerning content addressing the Congregation Emanu El's rabbi just days prior to the first break in. StopAntisemitism tweeted a photo Sunday of Law wearing a kippah.

Houston area woman - Ezra Law (Christian member of 'Jews for Jesus') - breaks into Temple Emanu El, pours wine on the Synagogue's Torah scroll.Rather than showing up to court this past Friday, she returns to Emanu El and proceeds to terrorize the preschool children. pic.twitter.com/HdunTXNRlZ — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) January 22, 2023

Law currently faces a charge of felony criminal mischief inside a place of worship. Prosecutors are working to determine whether her actions are a hate crime and are evaluating her mental state before determining a jail sentence.

The state of Texas defines a hate crime as "a criminal act committed against a person or person's property that is motivated by bias against a person's or group's race, color, disability, religion, national origin or ancestry, age, gender, sexual preference, gender identity and expression, or status as a peace officer or judge."