Welsh lawmaker plans Holocaust event with no mention of Jews

Julie Morgan has refused to apologize for her indiscretion after sending out invitations to a Holocaust Memorial Day vigil for “gypsy, Roma and traveller” victims - but entirely excluding Jews.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 24, 2023 23:49
THE SHOAH Wall of Names Memorial in Vienna in 2021, bearing the names of more than 64,000 Austrian Jews killed in the Holocaust. (photo credit: Lisi Niesner/Reuters)
Welsh politician Julie Morgan has sparked ire after sending out invitations to a Holocaust Memorial Day vigil for “gypsy, Roma and traveller” victims - but entirely excluding Jews.

The “round robin” invitation was sent by Morgan, who is the Welsh Government’s deputy minister for social services, via email to fellow politicians and workers at the Welsh parliament, known as the Senedd. The memorial coincides with International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which falls on January 27 this year. 

According to British publication The Jewish Chronicle, Morgan refused to apologize for her indiscretion when contacted by the paper. 

Gypsy holocaust memorial (R370) (credit: REUTERS/Stringer)Gypsy holocaust memorial (R370) (credit: REUTERS/Stringer)

The JC, who obtained a copy of Morgan's invitation, reported that it stated: “Holocaust memorial day 2023. Gypsies, Roma and travellers – remembering all.

“Julie Morgan MS would like to invite you to join them on the steps of the Senedd for a vigil to remember all victims of the Holocaust. Following the vigil, please use the remaining time to meet with new people and catch up with familiar faces.”

A staffer for another member of the Senedd told the news outlet that they were “horrified at this exclusion” upon receiving an invitation to a Holocaust event from a government minister that left out mention of Jewish victims.

Victims of the Holocaust

Six million Jews, as well as millions of other victims, were murdered by the Nazis during the Holocaust. Historians estimate that up to 500,000 Roma and Sinti were sent to death camps and killed in the Holocaust. 



