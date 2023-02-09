The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Antisemitic incidents in United Kingdom fall from record high

A report by a Jewish advisory body in the UK recorded 1,652 anti-Jewish incidents in 2022, down 27% from the number the previous year.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 9, 2023 02:49
The number of antisemitic incidents in Britain last year fell by more than a quarter from a record high seen in 2021, but an increasing number of children are becoming victims of hatred, a Jewish advisory body said on Thursday.

The annual report by the Community Security Trust (CST), which advises Britain’s estimated 280,000 Jews on security matters, recorded 1,652 anti-Jewish incidents in 2022, down 27% from the number the previous year.

Children are increasingly victims and perpetrators of antisemitism - CST

"Each month, CST receives well over 100 reports of anti-Jewish hatred. This is what everyday antisemitism now looks like and it is without any particular trigger event, whether domestic or overseas," CST Chief Executive Mark Gardner said.

Jews and non-Jews gather in solidarity to protest against Antisemitism at Parliament Square in London on Sunday (credit: SARKIS ZERONIAN)Jews and non-Jews gather in solidarity to protest against Antisemitism at Parliament Square in London on Sunday (credit: SARKIS ZERONIAN)

The 2021 record number was fuelled by the reaction to a rise in violence in Israel and Gaza, and last year was still the fifth-highest annual total reported since the CST began collecting data in 1984, with a monthly average of 138 incidents.

"While I welcome the reduction in the number of antisemitic incidents recorded by the Community Security Trust, it is a sobering reminder that antisemitism continues to be a scourge on our society, and we cannot be complacent," Home Secretary (interior minister) Suella Braverman said.



