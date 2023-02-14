The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

French PM shares story of Holocaust-survivor father’s suicide when she was a child

The prime minister’s father, Joseph Bornstein (who later became “Borne”) suffered from trauma and severe depression.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2023 17:55
Élisabeth Borne, the Jewish woman who became prime minister of France. (photo credit: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters)
Élisabeth Borne, the Jewish woman who became prime minister of France.
(photo credit: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters)

French Prime Minister Élisabeth Borne spoke at an event of the Jewish umbrella organization CRIF on Monday and told of her Jewish father’s experiences during the Holocaust. She also revealed that he committed suicide when she was a child. Borne mentioned the day that her father was arrested by the Gestapo in 1943.

"That day, together with my grandfather and my uncles, he was arrested by the Gestapo,” she said. “Then came the sealed wagons, the orders, the beatings, the humiliations.”

Borne said they were prisoners at the Drancy camp in Poland.

“There were 1,250 [people] at the beginning,” she said. “Only six came back. What happened there [at the concentration camp], my father wrote in two letters, which are the only testimony I have from him.”

She continued, “Many books and films have shown this [the Holocaust], but I don’t think anyone can really imagine it. Those who have taken these trains toward the East have seen the abyss to which hatred and the frontiers of humanity could lead.

Newly-appointed French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne gestures as she attends a handover ceremony in the courtyard of Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, May 16, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN) Newly-appointed French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne gestures as she attends a handover ceremony in the courtyard of Hotel Matignon in Paris, France, May 16, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN)

“For all those who returned, a different life was beginning. Some have succeeded in keeping the taste of hope and faith in life. Others didn’t. I know it only too well.”

The story of Joseph Bornstein

The prime minister’s father, Joseph Bornstein (who later became “Borne”) suffered from trauma and severe depression. According to French media, he committed suicide when Elisabeth was 11 years old.

Borne added that speaking to this group of French Jews “has a particular resonance for me. And our duty is to ensure that history never repeats itself. It means fighting antisemitism with all our strength, wherever it shows itself, wherever it strikes, wherever it hides.”

She acknowledged outgoing CRIF chairman Francis Kalifat for his six years running the organization.

“You fought tirelessly against antisemitism and for the safety of the Jews of France. On behalf of the government, I want to thank you,” Borne said. She also commended the new chairman, Yonathan Arfi, saying, “You now have the task of carrying the voice and the fights of CRIF. I know your energy and your will, your desire to act and your determination.”

She added that she had “one wish: that of working together. Constructive work, which has already begun.”

The French PM mentioned that the number of antisemitic incidents in France during 2022 dropped by more than 25%, compared to 2021, and that there had been a decrease of almost 40% compared to 2019.

“These [statistics] are progress... but as long as there are insults, attacks and murders, we must continue to act,” she said.

Antisemitism today in France

“EVEN TODAY, there is more than one antisemitic incident per day recorded by the police,” Borne said, saying she knows there are many more incidents that aren’t reported. “I know that only represent a small part of reality, because 80% of the incidents do not turn into complaints. Even today, the Jews of France are among the first targets of radical Islam, which threatens you, and thus attacks the entire republic.”

Borne also spoke of the measures that she and her predecessors have taken in order to ensure the safety of Jews across France.

“The results obtained are certainly not a sign that it is necessary to stop. They mean, on the contrary, that we are going in the right direction – and that we must continue.”

The prime minister told the audience that at the initiative of President Emmanuel Macron, “we have totally and resolutely engaged in the fight against Islamist separatism, by equipping ourselves with the tools we needed.” According to the Borne, since 2019, “27 associations that profess hatred have been dissolved.”

She also mentioned the security of synagogues across France.

“We have supported the securing of synagogues, denominational centers, places of memory and education,” Borne said. “Last year, for example, it was the Hazon Ovadia Synagogue in Marseille or the Chné-Or school in Aubervilliers, for which we financed the security.”

She continued, “The number of attacks on places of worship and Jewish graves decreased by 40%. At the same time, we conducted an unprecedented training effort for police and gendarmes, to alert them and better take antisemitism into account.”

Borne noted that the government is continuing its work toward online complaint-filing.

A topic that is very sensitive for the Jewish French community is the brutal killing of Sarah Halimi in 2017. The murder was carried out by a man who not only shouted “Allahu akbar,” he also claimed to have “killed the Satan.” The Jewish community demonstrated for years that the killer, Kobili Traoré, hasn’t faced a proper trial. Traoré was found to be not criminally responsible for the murder because of a psychotic episode brought on by cannabis use.

“The acts committed must be punished,” Borne said. “Everyone here keeps in mind the painful memory of the death of Sarah Halimi. Drug use cannot, must not explain everything or excuse everything. This is why, in a law promulgated last year, we have changed our law to better regulate criminal irresponsibility in the event of the consumption of narcotics.”

She reiterated the commitment that Macron made in 2019, saying, “We have adopted the definition of antisemitism of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance. Criticism of Israel as a state and anti-Zionism should never be disguised as hatred.”

Borne concluded that what the Jewish community of France stands for, in her eyes, “is the right to live freely and safely. It is the will to continue to [be part of] writing the future of France.”



Tags Holocaust Holocaust survivors France france jews antisemitism IHRA definition of antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
5

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by