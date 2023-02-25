The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
New York Senator accused of making fun of man's 'stereotypical Jewish looks'

Julia Salazar, a New York state Senator, is accused of mocking a Jewish man's looks on twitter after he tweeted about her lack of focus on policy.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 25, 2023 18:28
The Statue of Liberty is seen at sunset in New York City. (photo credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters)
The Statue of Liberty is seen at sunset in New York City.
(photo credit: Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

New York State Senator Julia Salazar (D) was accused of making fun of a man for having a "stereotypically Jewish look," the New York Post reported on Friday.

David Kelsey, a Jewish man who is accusing Salazar of antisemitism, made a comment pointing to Salazar’s focus on her tattoos over her voting record.

In response to the jab, Salazar reportedly tweeted an enlarged photo of Kelsey’s head with the caption “submitted without comment.” The tweet has since been deleted.

Kelsey responded by saying, “what can I say, Senator Salazar? My grandparents are actually Jewish. And this is how I look.” 

Kelsey’s Twitter handle, @TheKvetcher, is identifiably Jewish as ‘Kvetch’ is a Yiddish term meaning ‘to press’ or ‘to squeeze’, which has come to also mean ‘to complain.’

Kelsey told the New York Post, “I look stereotypically Jewish and she was just mocking that. Why blow my face up like that unless you’re making fun of my looks? Who cares what I look like?” he added.

Since making the tweet, Salazar has made numerous tweets allying herself with the Jewish community.  n 2018,  Salazar said she identified as Jewish in part because of her father’s Jewish roots; her brother said their father was not Jewish.

Since the post was deleted, Salazar accused Kelsey of being “obsessed with her”, the Post reported.

Who is New York State Senator Julia Salazar?

Salazar has tweeted about her experience of being denied entry to Israel in 2014. 

In a 2019 tweet, she was denied entry for her "anti-occupation views."

In 2018, she accused Netanyahu’s spokesperson David Keyes of sexual assault. Keyes denied the allegation and released a statement stating “This false accusation is made by someone who has proven to be repeatedly dishonest about her own life. This is yet another example of her dishonesty.” Keyes later resigned when ten other women made similar accusations.

The dishonesty referenced by Keyes is an incident where Salazar alleged to be a migrant from Colombia, but was proven to have been born in Miami.

Ron Kampeas/JTA contributed to this report.



