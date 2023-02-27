The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Arkansas governor adopts IHRA definition of antisemitism

Over 1000 government entities and NGOs have endorsed the IHRA definition in recent years.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 27, 2023 22:42
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, governor of Arkansas, speaks while delivering the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address in Little Rock, Arkansas, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (photo credit: Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS)
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, governor of Arkansas, speaks while delivering the Republican response to President Biden's State of the Union address in Little Rock, Arkansas, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
(photo credit: Al Drago/Pool via REUTERS)

As antisemitism continues to rise nationwide, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed into law a bill making the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of antisemitism the state’s official definition of anti-Jewish bias and discrimination.

IHRA definition of antisemitism

The IHRA definition of antisemitism recognizes that while not all criticism of Israel is inherently antisemitic, some criticisms can cross the line into antisemitism when delegitimizing, demonizing, or applying double standards to Israel. The definition also addresses the antisemitic nature of attacks against Jewish individuals or institutions that attribute collective guilt to all Jews for real or perceived actions by Israel.

In addition to Arkansas, 27 state governments have adopted or endorsed the IHRA definition, the most widely accepted legal standard for antisemitism internationally. Over 1000 government entities and NGOs have endorsed the IHRA definition in recent years, including the US Departments of State, Education, and Justice. It has also been endorsed by 51 of the 53 member organizations of the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations. 

The Los Angeles-based Israeli-American Council (IAC), and its legislative and policy-making sister organization, the Israeli-American Coalition for Action (IAC For Action), applauded the Arkansas bill.

Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers remarks at the America First Policy Institute America First Agenda Summit in Washington, US, July 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/SARAH SILBIGER)Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivers remarks at the America First Policy Institute America First Agenda Summit in Washington, US, July 26, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/SARAH SILBIGER)

“By acting today, Arkansas is helping generate a nationwide movement of states protecting their citizens against anti-Jewish bias and hatred.”

Shawn Evenhaim, chair of the Israeli-American Coalition for Action

“We applaud Arkansas for taking a bold stand against antisemitic and national origin discrimination,” said IAC For Action chair Shawn Evenhaim. “By acting today, Arkansas is helping generate a nationwide movement of states protecting their citizens against anti-Jewish bias and hatred.”

In addition, Joe Sabag, IAC for Action’s executive director, stated that "it was an honor to help lead the drafting and passage of this bill. Arkansas’ bill takes the strongest possible approach in combating antisemitic crime and discrimination. This new law should be considered a model for all other states moving forward. We extend our sincere thanks to Governor Huckabee for swiftly signing this bill into law. We also thank Rep. Mindy McAlindon for her sponsorship and strong advocacy in the House. Lastly, we thank Sen. Jim Dotson, the primary bill sponsor, for his tireless leadership in combatting antisemitism and supporting Israel. Sen. Dotson’s legislative record clearly shows that he is among the most important of all American legislators supporting our community’s public policy needs.”



Tags United States antisemitism International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance IHRA definition of antisemitism
