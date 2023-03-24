The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Bipartisan group of US reps. request funding increase for antisemitism envoy

The request was submitted in a letter to the chair and ranking member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 24, 2023 01:17
The US Capitol building is seen in Washington, US, November 16, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)
The US Capitol building is seen in Washington, US, November 16, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ)

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers requested $2 million on Thursday for the budget of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, an increase of $500,000 compared to last year.

The request was submitted in a letter to the chair and ranking member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs - Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart (R-FL) and Barbara Lee (D-CA), respectively - by Reps. Grace Meng (D-NY), Kathy Manning (D-NC), Chris Smith (R-NJ), Susan Wild (D-PA), Maria Elvira Salazar (R-FL), David Kustoff (R-TN), Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) and Don Bacon (R-NE).

The additional funds would “help the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism better fulfill its mission of fighting antisemitism across the globe,” a statement by Rep. Meng's office read.

The current Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism is Deborah Lipstadt.

Responsibilities of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism

The envoy's responsibilities include advising foreign governments to take steps to ensure the safety and security of their Jewish communities, including developing national action plans and appointing national coordinators.

Members of the 118th Congress raise their right hands as they are sworn into office to serve in the US House of Representatives on the fourth day of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 7, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/JON CHERRY)Members of the 118th Congress raise their right hands as they are sworn into office to serve in the US House of Representatives on the fourth day of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 7, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/JON CHERRY)

Although there are many countries that could benefit from an official visit, the special envoy has had to decline some invitations because of a lack of resources. The additional funding requested in the letter, which was signed by 83 members of Congress, would go toward ensuring the envoy has adequate resources.

The letter also calls for a provision to ensure that the envoy's staff will remain the same regardless of changes in government administrations.

Antisemitism is a tangible and growing threat faced by both the American Jewish community and Jews around the world,” the letter read. “In 2019, then United Nations Special Rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief, Dr. Ahmed Shaheed, published a report on antisemitism that shared ‘serious concern that the frequency of antisemitic incidents appears to be increasing in magnitude’ and that ‘antisemitism is toxic to democracy and mutual respect of citizens and threatens societies in which it goes unchallenged’ in several countries around the world.

"The fact that stereotypes about Jewish control of business and the financial markets, and questions of Jewish loyalty – to their country or their community – remain widespread only heightens the need for the work of the Special Envoy.  We urge you to include $2 million for the Office of the Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism,” the letter added. “This will make clear to the world the United States’ steadfast commitment to combating antisemitism and will help the Special Envoy continue to address the alarming rise in antisemitism while advancing partnerships and opportunities to engage with like-minded international partners."



Tags Budget United States congress antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Are the anatomical errors in Da Vinci's 'Virgin of the Rocks' intentional?

LEFT: Leonardo da Vinci's first rendition of "the Virgin of the Rocks," painted between 1483-1486 RIGHT: His second rendition of the painting, completed around 1508.
2

Artificial sweetener found to be immunosuppressant in mice- study

Mice [Illustrative]
3

10 reasons why the Earth's future is better than you think

The future is better than you think (Illustrative).
4

Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state

Russian President Vladimir Putin visits aviation plant in Ulan-Ude, Buryatia republic, Russia March 14, 2023.
5

Five high-protein nuts you should add to your menu

Illustrative image of peanuts.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by