Kraft’s foundation pushes #StandUpToJewishHate

The Foundation to Combat Antisemitism today launched a new, national campaign to mobilize all Americans, and especially non-Jews, to #StandUpToJewishHate by using the blue square emoji as a unifying symbol of support.

Jews only make up 2.4% of the American population yet are the victims of 55% of religious-based hate crimes. That startling discrepancy is the cornerstone of this new omnichannel campaign, created through a $25 million investment by New England Patriots owner Robert K. Kraft and his family, which combines alarming data with humanizing storytelling representing everyday instances of antisemitism to encourage audiences to recognize Jewish hate in order to stand up against it.

Through the #StandUpToJewishHate campaign, the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism is establishing the Blue Square emoji already on all smartphones, as a simple, but powerful symbol of solidarity and support for the Jewish community. The will make its debut by taking up 2.4% of TV and digital screens, billboards and social feeds to call attention to the disturbing disparity between the Jewish population size and scale of hate the community faces, both online and in-person.

Raising awareness of and fighting antisemitism

While high-profile events have started to make more people aware of antisemitism in the past year, many outside the Jewish community still are not aware of or recognize the scale of Jewish hate. According to a survey by Wunderman Thompson SONAR, over 52% of US adults 18+ do not believe “antisemitism is a big problem,” and 45% believe that Jewish people are more than capable of handling issues of antisemitism on their own.

“The #StandUpToJewishHate campaign is designed to raise awareness for the fight against antisemitism, specifically among non-Jewish audiences and to help all Americans understand that there is a role for each of us to play in combating a problem that is unfortunately all too prevalent in communities across the country today,” said Robert K. Kraft, Founder of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism. “We must stand up and take action against the rise of all hate and I hope everyone will post and share the Blue Square to show their support in this fight.”

Blue square emoji. (credit: Courtesy)

Also, Kraft appeared on TODAY to discuss the rise in antisemitism and efforts to combat it.

The #StandUpToJewishHate campaign will also appear on other major media networks and within other popular programming, including the NBA, NHL Playoffs and NFL Draft as well as be featured on numerous social media platforms in partnership with Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.

“Our Foundation has tracked a steady rise in antisemitic rhetoric on social media since 2020, with an increase of 14 percent in the past year,” said Matthew Berger, Executive Director of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism. “We hope this campaign educates and empowers all Americans to speak out against antisemitism when they see it, either online or in their communities, and #StandUpToJewishHate.”