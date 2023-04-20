The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Swastika carved onto back of Jewish autistic teen, FBI opens investigation

The teen, who is nonverbal and wears a kippah daily, has a full-time assistant and a service dog accompanying him at school.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 20, 2023 10:17

Updated: APRIL 20, 2023 10:19
A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)
A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR)

The FBI has opened an investigation into an incident in which a 17-year-old autistic and visibly Jewish boy from Las Vegas, Nevada returned home from public school early last month with a swastika carved into his back.

According to the Jewish Press, the teen, who is nonverbal and wears a kippah daily, attends regular classes at his local public school, accompanied by his service dog and an assistant. 

On March 9, 2023, the teen returned home from school with his service dog's equipment bag torn up, and a swastika carved into the skin of his back.

"My son is the only student I know of who wears a Kippah at the school," the boy's mother told Jewish news outlet CoLLive.com.

She told the news outlet that although she had notified the school about what she had found on her son's back, the school, and her son's shadow assistant, insisted that nothing out of the ordinary had occurred that day.

Visitors seen standing next to a display of swastika banners at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem on April 26, 2022, ahead of Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Visitors seen standing next to a display of swastika banners at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem on April 26, 2022, ahead of Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

"Did he use the bathroom? Did he have any meltdowns yesterday? I would think this would have caused him to have a meltdown or get agitated," she recalled questioning the shadow assistant, in an attempt to understand how the hate crime had occurred.

However, the shadow said that the boy had a good day that day with no meltdowns and claimed that she was with the boy all day.

"As far as I know, the one-on-one is still working at CCSD (Clark County School District)," the mother told the Jewish Press in an email interview. "Her job is to be with my son. If she did not do [the carving], I believe she knows who did."

She has also pulled her son out of school in order to keep him safe, she said.

The family has since filed a report with the Clark Country School District Police but due to the school not having any CCTV equipment in any classrooms, locker rooms, or bathrooms, there is no footage of the incident.

Jewish organizations condemn the attack

"The ADL condemns this violent, antisemitic act," Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Nevada, Jolie Brislin, said in a statement. "Not only was this student targeted for his identifiable faith, but he was particularly vulnerable due to his disability. This incident illustrates points of intersectionality in how hate can show itself across marginalized communities.

"ADL Nevada, in partnership with Jewish Nevada and SCN, has been in close contact with the parents, CCDS and law enforcement and will be working with Clark High School to provide antisemitism education.

"School should be no place for hate and no student should be made to feel unsafe and threatened."



Tags adl United States swastika anti-defamation league Las Vegas autism antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Scientists finish 200-year decryption of ancient Greek-Egyptian treatise - study

Depictions of Euclid and Ptolemy with a cosmological diagram between them. Engraving. (Illustrative).
2

Russian officials tried to use Putin's cancer to 'throw' Ukraine war - leaked intel

RUSSIA’S PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government at the Kremlin, last month. He has claimed that the economy has shrugged off the sanctions.
3

Israel seeks US support for IDF buildup as expert predicts Iran strike

An Israeli F15 fighter jet takes off during a joint international aerial training exercise at Uvda military air base in southern Israel, dubbed ‘Blue Flag 2017.’
4

Skeleton-like Mars rock formation sparks internet excitement

Fishbone-like rock formations in the Gale crater on Mars
5

Two men hospitalized after game of Monopoly ends in sword fight

Katana sword handles.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by