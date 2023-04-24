The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Musk takes an important step toward combatting antisemitism, hopefully not the last - Opinion

With the announcement this week of Twitter’s new policy of confronting hate, they took an important step toward protecting groups and individuals who have been targeted online.

By CONRAD MYRLAND
Published: APRIL 24, 2023 17:57
“Freedom of Speech, Not Freedom of Reach.” Twitter Owner Elon Musk (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
“Freedom of Speech, Not Freedom of Reach.” Twitter Owner Elon Musk
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

As Twitter tries to balance freedom of expression and Elon Musk’s commitment to being a “modern town square,” with its responsibility to maintain a safe place for the exchange of ideas, the social media giant cannot ignore the hateful conduct that finds its way to its platform.  

With the announcement this week of Twitter’s new policy of confronting hate, Twitter took an important step toward protecting groups and individuals who have been targeted online by abuse and harassment.

As a staunch supporter of Israel, I have seen firsthand what it looks like to be targeted by bigots and Jew haters online. Sometimes it’s very obvious and overtly antisemitic, but other times it’s in the guise of symbolism, or a dog whistle meant to be provocative to gain the attention of other haters. While on occasion, the level of vitriol is so egregious it cannot be ignored, most of us don’t have the time or energy to spend all day reporting hateful content.

New labels on hateful tweets as part of Twitter’s new policy (Credit: TWITTER)New labels on hateful tweets as part of Twitter’s new policy (Credit: TWITTER)
 

According to Twitter, the new policy will add visible labels to tweets that have been identified as violating their conduct policies and, in some instances, will lessen their visibility so that fewer users see the post. 

The new policy outlines a range of enforcement options, including making content less visible, excluding tweets and accounts in email or in-product recommendations, requiring tweet removal, and even suspending accounts that violate the policy.

While it is commendable that Twitter is taking this step to make its platform safer for all users, it’s not enough. 

Last fall, my organization was among the 180 nonprofit organizations from around the world that urged Elon Musk and Twitter to take a strong stance against online abuse by adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism. Along with this request, we also pushed Twitter to add a warning, similar to what they are now implementing with the new policy, to caution other users of harmful content or other misinformation.  

Although Twitter has not yet adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition, its Hateful Conduct policy does incorporate several components that align with the IHRA’s examples of antisemitism. 

Twitter’s policy prohibits “targeting individuals or groups with content that references forms of violence or violent events where a protected category was the primary target or victims, where the intent is to harass,” specifically mentioning the Holocaust.

Though Twitter’s new labels and deboosting policy are a welcome change, they still fall short. The policy does not mention Holocaust denial, nor does it address more nuanced Jew-hatred disguised as opposition to Israel or Zionism. Given the surge of Holocaust denial and distortion on social media that contributes to the spread of antisemitic conspiracy theories and the erasure of historical fact, these should be incorporated into Twitter’s new moderation policy. 

It is clear that if Twitter is fully committed to transparency and reducing hateful content, then it must take additional steps. 

In addition to adopting the IHRA’s working definition, Twitter must also invest more resources into detecting and removing antisemitic content. While Twitter’s new policy outlines a range of enforcement options, it is unclear how the company plans to detect and identify tweets that violate its policy.

One hundred eighty nonprofit organizations urged Twitter to adopt the IHRA working definition of antisemitism to help reduce Jew-hatred on the platform in 2022. (Credit: AdoptIHRA Coalition)One hundred eighty nonprofit organizations urged Twitter to adopt the IHRA working definition of antisemitism to help reduce Jew-hatred on the platform in 2022. (Credit: AdoptIHRA Coalition)

Twitter can also collaborate with civil society organizations to combat antisemitism and Jew hatred on the platform. Organizations like Med Israel for fred, the Simon Wiesenthal Center, StandWithUs, the ADL, WJC, AJC, Stop Antisemitism, CyberWell, and many others have extensive knowledge and expertise in combating antisemitism and can provide valuable insight into how Twitter can improve its policies and enforcement. Twitter should engage in regular dialogue with these organizations and listen to their feedback on how to improve its policies and enforcement.

Overall, Twitter’s new policy is a positive step in the right direction in combatting hate speech and antisemitism, but the road is long, and more must be done. 

Conrad Myrland is the CEO of Med Israel for fred (MIFF, With Israel for peace), a pro-Israel group in Norway. MIFF is also active in Sweden, Denmark and Iceland.  



Tags Holocaust remembrance day twitter Elon Musk International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran says its navy forced US submarine to surface as it enters the Gulf

USS Ohio, a US submarine (R), is docked at a South Korea's naval base in Busan, about 420 km (262 miles) southeast of Seoul, February 26, 2008
3

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars -Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
4

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
5

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by