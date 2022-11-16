180 NGOs call on Elon Musk to adopt IHRA definition of antisemitism

In a joint letter 180 civil rights groups from around the world, have called on Twitter's new owner Elon Musk, to adopt the widely-accepted International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism and urgently act on the explosive Jew-hatred rampant on the social media platform. The letter is titled "Elon, Twitter has an antisemitism problem."

Nearly 40 countries, including the United States, have already endorsed or adopted the IHRA Working Definition. In addition, an overwhelming majority of civil society groups, at the forefront of the fight against antisemitism, encourage the use and adoption of the Working Definition. "To maximize the probability that the future is good, the world needs an online platform where everyone can participate," the letter reads, "Unfortunately, this is not the case, as Jewish users are subject to unrelenting harassment on Twitter." The groups believe that with Elon Musk's renowned creativity and innovative thinking, Twitter can implement technological solutions to curb antisemitism and serve as an example to other social media platforms. In order to do so, Twitter should utilize the IHRA working definition as a tool to define what consists of antisemitism.

Demonstrating the seriousness of Twitter's antisemitism problem, the letter to Musk includes a dataset of more than 1,000 examples of antisemitic tweets that fall under the IHRA definition. The joint letter also recommends a way for Twitter to flag antisemitic tweets while educating users about antisemitism.

The IHRA Working Definition describes various types of antisemitism, including justifying the killing of Jews in the name of radical ideology, Holocaust denial, and denying the Jewish right to self-determination in the State of Israel. The definition was adopted by more than 38 countries and by hundreds of educational institutions, local governmental bodies, and international organizations.

The letter concludes by calling on Musk and Twitter "to rise to its commitment to be the modern town square ... by fully adopting the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism."

ELON MUSK’S Twitter profile is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration. (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS)

What did the letter talk about?

One of the organizations that signed the letter to Musk is the International Legal Forum (ILF), a global network of lawyers and activists combating antisemitism in the legal arena.

The organizations include many Jewish organizations from across the spectrum such as Aish, a network of haredi yeshiva's in the US and Israel, The World Zionist Organization, Stand With Us, The Israeli American Council, local Jewish organizations and Christian organizations that support Israel.

The letter explained that as far back as 2018, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) identified at least 4.2 million antisemitic tweets over a 12-month period. In a follow-up sample analysis by the ADL from August 2021, Twitter was found to have 25% more antisemitism on the platform than Reddit — with an initial removal rate of only 21% by Twitter of reported antisemitic content.

Furthermore, the Institute for the Study of Contemporary Antisemitism (ISCA) at Indiana University found that between January – August 2020, 11% of conversations about Jews and 13% of conversations about Israel on Twitter were antisemitic in nature. Most recently, in July 2022, the ADL reported a negligible 5% removal rate of a data sample reported directly to Twitter.

The letter said that “Twitter’s guidelines should afford protection to Jewish Twitter users from antisemitic content and harassment. This is particularly urgent given the record-breaking spike in antisemitic incidents over the last three years.”

“At a time when antisemitism and incitement against Jews are so pervasive and unrelenting online, it is incumbent upon social media platforms, such as Twitter, to show leadership and take immediate action to stamp this out,” ILF CEO and human rights lawyer Arsen Ostrovsky said on Wednesday.

“The first step in order to combat antisemitism, is to define it, and the IHRA working definition is an indispensable guiding tool in this regard, that needs to be adopted and implemented, he said.

"After the completion of the purchase transaction on October 27, 2022, the new owner of Twitter, Elon Musk tweeted that, ‘The bird is freed,” while informing the world of his intention to transform the largest social media platform in modern history, into one where absolutism of freedom of expression is practiced," said the director of the department of International Law and public diplomacy at the Jerusalem Institute of Justice, Adv. Uri Morad referred. According to Morad, "since Musk began to work to expand the parameters of freedom of expression for Twitter, during the first week since the purchase, Twitter became a fertile ground for the spread of hate speech, racism and antisemitism, on a scale that we have not yet known."

He quoted a report by the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), which studies manifestations of hatred in social media. The network reported a “prolific surge in anti-Jewish rhetoric on Twitter in the past few weeks. “Terms associated with Jews are being tweeted over 5,000 times per hour. The most engaged tweets are overtly antisemitic,” the NCRI said. “This is of concern. Online hate is an upstream predictor of real-world violence.”