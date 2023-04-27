The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Chabad of Barcelona synagogue hit with anti-Israel graffiti on Israeli independence day

This is the second act of graffiti vandalism on one of the city’s synagogues in nine days, following a similar incident on April 17 at the Great Synagogue of Barcelona.

By ORGE CASTELLANO/JTA
Published: APRIL 27, 2023 05:04

Updated: APRIL 27, 2023 05:06
Demonstrators hold a banner during a protest in Barcelona, against Israel's military action in Gaza (photo credit: REUTERS/GUSTAU NACARINO)
Demonstrators hold a banner during a protest in Barcelona, against Israel's military action in Gaza
(photo credit: REUTERS/GUSTAU NACARINO)

MADRID — Vandals defaced the area in front of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement’s Barcelona synagogue with graffiti that read “Why do you kill in Palestine” early on Wednesday.

The incident, which occurred on Yom Haatzmaut, or Israel’s independence day, prompted outrage from the Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain, the Israelite Community of Barcelona and other Jewish groups.

“This isn’t politics. It’s a synagogue!” tweeted the account of the Israelite Community of Barcelona, which celebrated its centennial in 2018. It is not affiliated with Chabad, the international Hasidic movement.

A similar incident occurred earlier this month

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold candles during a protest in front of Catalan Government in Sant Jaume quarter in central Barcelona January 16, 2009 against Israel's attacks on Gaza. The sign reads: ''Boycott Israel, boycott apartheid''. (credit: REUTERS/GUSTAU NACARINO) Pro-Palestinian demonstrators hold candles during a protest in front of Catalan Government in Sant Jaume quarter in central Barcelona January 16, 2009 against Israel's attacks on Gaza. The sign reads: ''Boycott Israel, boycott apartheid''. (credit: REUTERS/GUSTAU NACARINO)

This is the second act of graffiti vandalism on one of the city’s synagogues in nine days, following a similar incident on April 17 at the Great Synagogue of Barcelona, coinciding with the commemoration of Yom HaShoah, or Israel’s Holocaust remembrance day. There the graffiti read: “Free Palestine from the river to the sea. Solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

The Federation of Jewish Communities of Spain umbrella group strongly condemned Wednesday’s act, writing in a statement that “attacking places of worship of Jewish men and women in Barcelona is a clear demonstration of antisemitism.”

In February, Mayor Ada Colau decided to end Barcelona’s twin city designation with Tel Aviv, after a 25-year partnership. Colau had said that Israel is guilty of “apartheid,” as well as “flagrant and systematic violation of human rights.”



Tags Chabad spain barcelona diaspora antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Modified Mediterranean diet twice as healthy as original - Israeli study

Food is seen on a table at a restaurant at the port of El Masnou, near Barcelona May 16, 2008. The Spanish government is leading a bid to persuade UNESCO to put the Mediterranean diet on the world heritage list.
2

Iran will destroy Tel Aviv, Haifa at slightest Israeli action - Raisi

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and military commanders watch as military equipment passes by during a ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran April 18, 2022.
3

Russian billionaires see wealth rise to over half a trillion dollars - Forbes

The superyacht Nord, reportedly owned by the sanctioned Russian oligarch Alexei Mordashov, is docked in the far eastern port of Vladivostok, Russia March 31, 2022.
4

Texas beachgoers unsettled by monstrous sea creature on shore

Strange looking sea creature
5

Egyptian lawyer sues Netflix for casting Black woman as Cleopatra

The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US July 16, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by