International Legal Forum calls to revoke Mohammed El-Kurd's peace prize

El-Kurd is best known for his role in the #SaveSheikhJarrah movement, which protested the eviction of Palestinian families from their homes in east Jerusalem.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 12, 2023 14:53
A sign outside of Mount Royal College in Calgary, Alberta, Canada (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A sign outside of Mount Royal College in Calgary, Alberta, Canada
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

A group of lawyers and activists, led by Arsen Ostrovsky, CEO, and Nadav Steinman, Chairman, of the International Legal Forum (ILF), have called on Mt. Royal University to revoke the Calgary Peace Prize to Mohammed El-Kurd, a Palestinian poet, writer, and activist.

El-Kurd is best known for his role in the #SaveSheikhJarrah movement, which protested the eviction of Palestinian families from their homes in east Jerusalem. El-Kurd has also been a vocal critic of Israel's "occupation" of the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

He has been accused of antisemitism by some critics, who point to his use of antisemitic tropes and his praise for Palestinian terrorists. However, El-Kurd has denied these accusations, saying that he is simply fighting for the rights of the Palestinian people.

The ILF's letter to the university's chancellor cites a number of examples of El-Kurd's alleged antisemitic statements, including calling Zionists "sadistic barbaric neonazi pigs" and saying that Israelis "have completely internalized the ways of the Nazis."

The ILF also points to El-Kurd's recent social media posts, in which he praised the Palestinian terrorists who murdered three Israeli women in the Jordan Valley last month.

Arsen Ostrovsky, executive director of The Israeli-Jewish Congress (credit: Courtesy)Arsen Ostrovsky, executive director of The Israeli-Jewish Congress (credit: Courtesy)

"In view of the fact the Calgary Peace Prize is awarded under the auspices of the Mt. Royal University, we call on the University leadership to immediately revoke the awarding of this honor to Mr. El-Kurd, and disassociate itself from the prize," the letter said.

The Calgary Jewish Federation has also called on the university to revoke the award to El-Kurd.

"We are deeply concerned that the Calgary Peace Prize has been awarded to someone who has repeatedly made antisemitic statements," the federation said in a statement. "This is a serious matter that should not be ignored."

Mt. Royal University has not yet responded to the ILF's letter.

Antisemitism on Canadian campuses

The controversy over the Calgary Peace Prize to El-Kurd is the latest in a series of high-profile incidents involving antisemitism on Canadian campuses.

In recent years, there have been a number of reports of antisemitic incidents at universities across Canada, including swastikas being painted on campus buildings, Jewish students being harassed and assaulted, and antisemitic speakers being invited to speak on campus.

The Canadian Jewish Congress has called on universities to take a stronger stance against antisemitism on campus.

"Antisemitism is a serious problem on Canadian campuses, and universities need to do more to address it," the CJC said in a statement. "This includes taking steps to educate students about antisemitism, providing support to Jewish students who are targeted, and taking disciplinary action against those who engage in antisemitic behavior."



