Roger Waters claims Nazi uniform worn in Berlin was 'anti-fascist'

"Attempts to portray those elements as something else are disingenuous and politically motivated," the Pink Floyd co-founder tweeted.

By REUTERS
Published: MAY 27, 2023 15:31

Updated: MAY 27, 2023 15:33
Roger Waters speaks during a #FreeAssange rally to urge US Attorney General Merrick Garland to drop all charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, outside of the U.S. Department of Justice building in Washington, US, August 17, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)
Roger Waters speaks during a #FreeAssange rally to urge US Attorney General Merrick Garland to drop all charges against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, outside of the U.S. Department of Justice building in Washington, US, August 17, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters claimed he was opposing fascism and bigotry when he wore a Nazi-style uniform on stage at a concert in Berlin that led German police to launch an investigation into the British musician.

The 79-year-old said aspects of his performance at Berlin's Mercedes-Benz Arena that have been questioned were "quite clearly" a statement against fascism, injustice and bigotry.

"Attempts to portray those elements as something else are disingenuous and politically motivated," he tweeted.

Images from a May 17 concert showed the famed singer and bass player in a long black trench coat with bright red armbands, aiming an imitation machine gun into the audience.

The outfit included a swastika-like emblem made of two crossed hammers - iconography that also appeared on costumes in a film based on Pink Floyd's hit 1979 album "The Wall," a critique of fascism.

British musician and co-founder of the Pink Floyd band Roger Waters performs on stage at the Accor Arena in Paris, on May 3, 2023. (credit: ANNA KURTH/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES)

Waters said the depiction of "an unhinged fascist demagogue" had been a feature of his shows since "The Wall."

Social media users defended Waters, saying the performance was a recreation of satirical scenes from the film starring rock star turned campaigner Bob Geldof and that Waters had worn the same costume in past concerts.

Roger Waters under investigation on suspicion of incitement

Nazi symbols, flags and uniforms are prohibited in Germany. Waters is being investigated under a separate law on suspicion of "incitement of the people," police said.

The costume worn by Waters "is deemed capable of violating the dignity of the victims, as well as approving, glorifying or justifying the violent and arbitrary rule of the Nazi regime in a way that disrupts public peace," a police spokesperson said.

Other German cities including Munich, Frankfurt and Cologne tried to cancel Waters' concerts after Jewish groups including the Central Council of Jews accused him of antisemitism.

He denied the accusations and the efforts to stop the concerts were unsuccessful. The final German tour date at Frankfurt's Festhalle venue on Sunday is still listed on Waters' website.



