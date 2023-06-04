Kanye West and Ice Cube have seemingly rekindled their friendship that came upon rocky times after West said the latter "influenced" his antisemitism last year.

The two rappers were seen embracing on Friday outside of Cube's home, according to Page Six.

Page Six stated that West was in good spirits when he left.

Kanye West and Ice Cube linked up‼️ pic.twitter.com/trXKdVrXJR — RapTV (@Rap) June 3, 2023

The duo's friendship had come to a head in October 2022 when West appeared on the Drink Champs podcast. In the now-deleted episode, West claimed that Cube had influenced him to "get on this antisemitic vibe."

“I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs b******,” Cube tweeted last October. “I don’t know what [Kanye West] meant by his statements, you’re gonna have to ask him.

Rapper Ice Cube poses by his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles (credit: REUTERS)

“I didn’t put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I’m not antisemitic and never have been.”

I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs bullshit. I don’t know what Ye meant by his statements, you’re gonna have to ask him. I didn’t put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I’m not antisemitic and never have been. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 18, 2022

Kanye's history of antisemitism

American rapper Kanye West threatened Jewish people about a supposed conflict with him over a Jewish agenda and said that he couldn't be antisemitic because black people are Jews also, in a now-removed tweet on Sunday morning.

"I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 [sic] on Jewish people," West began, likely incorrectly referring to a stage in the defense readiness condition of the United States military, or DEFCON. "You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone [who] opposes your agenda."

West also addressed accusations of antisemitism, saying that "The funny thing is I actually can’t be antisemitic because black people are actually Jew [sic] also."

This comment is in line with the beliefs and rhetoric of the Black Hebrew Israelite cult and some black supremacist movements, which identify people of African descent as the true Jews, and those that otherwise identify as Jewish as fake Jews.

Michael Starr contributed to this report