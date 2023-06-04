The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Kanye West and Ice Cube rekindle friendship after antisemitism fallout - report

The two rappers were pictured embracing one another outside of Ice Cube's home.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 4, 2023 19:30
(L-R) Kanye West and Ice Cube (photo credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS, VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
(L-R) Kanye West and Ice Cube
(photo credit: RANDALL HILL/REUTERS, VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Kanye West and Ice Cube have seemingly rekindled their friendship that came upon rocky times after West said the latter "influenced" his antisemitism last year.

The two rappers were seen embracing on Friday outside of Cube's home, according to Page Six.

Page Six stated that West was in good spirits when he left.

The duo's friendship had come to a head in October 2022 when West appeared on the Drink Champs podcast. In the now-deleted episode, West claimed that Cube had influenced him to "get on this antisemitic vibe."

“I hate that my name was dragged into this Drunk Champs b******,” Cube tweeted last October. “I don’t know what [Kanye West] meant by his statements, you’re gonna have to ask him.

Rapper Ice Cube poses by his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles (credit: REUTERS)Rapper Ice Cube poses by his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles (credit: REUTERS)

“I didn’t put the batteries in his back. Please leave my name out of all the antisemitic talk. I’m not antisemitic and never have been.”

Kanye's history of antisemitism

American rapper Kanye West threatened Jewish people about a supposed conflict with him over a Jewish agenda and said that he couldn't be antisemitic because black people are Jews also, in a now-removed tweet on Sunday morning.

"I’m a bit sleepy tonight but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 [sic] on Jewish people," West began, likely incorrectly referring to a stage in the defense readiness condition of the United States military, or DEFCON. "You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone [who] opposes your agenda."

West also addressed accusations of antisemitism, saying that "The funny thing is I actually can’t be antisemitic because black people are actually Jew [sic] also."

This comment is in line with the beliefs and rhetoric of the Black Hebrew Israelite cult and some black supremacist movements, which identify people of African descent as the true Jews, and those that otherwise identify as Jewish as fake Jews.  

Michael Starr contributed to this report



Tags kanye west kanye west and jews antisemitism Ice Cube
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
2

Taliban claims: 'We will conquer Iran soon' amid water dispute

An IRGC Ground Forces commando.
3

Florida man loses arm to an alligator while going to the bathroom

American alligator
4

Chinese ship detained for hoarding British WWII-era weaponry

The Royal Navy battleship HMS Prince of Wales coming in to moor at Singapore, December 4, 1941.
5

Belarus official: West left us no choice but to deploy nuclear arms

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, February 17, 2023.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by